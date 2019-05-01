Hot Deal Alert: Get a Samsung Gear S3 Frontier Smartwatch with AKG headphones for just £199

Not only can you get a Samsung Gear S3 Frontier Smartwatch at Argos for the hot new price of £199 (RRP £349) but you’ll also receive a pair of AKG Y50BT headphones, completely free.

The Samsung S3 Smartwatch has all the classic qualities of a traditional watch, with several added features to help ease your daily life. Whether it is used as an extension of your smartphone or to help track your fitness if you are into a more active lifestyle, the Samsung S3 has got you covered.

When it comes to sports tracking, the Frontier is packed with fitness-first features. From running, to lifting weights and even mountain climbing, this watch has the ability to track almost all of your physical activities. Inside it has an altimeter, barometer, accelerometer and GPS, as well as an optical heart rate monitor on the back. It also comes with a weather resistant silicone wristband.

With its Bluetooth feature, you can free your hands by simply pairing your smartphone to your Gear S3. It comes with a built in speaker, which allows you to take calls, check voice messages, and with its 4GB of internal memory, you can download and listen to your favourite music playlists as well.

Better yet, why not take a phone call or listen to your favourite songs through your new – and don’t forget free – AKG Y50BT On-Ear Bluetooth Headphones. When paired with one another, you’ll be able to use the headphones to listen to your playlists offline, away from your phone – perfect for when you’re at the gym.

Individually rated by our Trusted Reviews experts, the Gear S3 sits at three out of five stars, and the AKG Y50BT at a solid four. Taking home a bundle with these two products included, while saving yourself over £119 at the same time makes this a deal that you certainly don’t want to miss.

