Horizon Forbidden West price slashed on God of War release day

If you’re looking to expand your PS5 library this is the perfect time, as on the day God of War Ragnarok drops, so has Forbidden West’s price.

It’s a great day for Sony lovers as not only is God of War Ragnarok finally available to buy, another classic PS5 title is now on sale. Horizon Forbidden West is available right now on Amazon for only £36.53 – that’s a reduction of a whopping £32.83, meaning that it’s almost half price.

This is an incredible discount when you consider that this game isn’t even a year old yet and is the sequel to one of the most popular PS4 games, Horizon Zero Dawn.

Horizon Forbidden West has just seen a massive price drop It’s the perfect time to expand your PS5 library, as this 4-star game is almost half-price thanks to this fantastic Amazon deal. Amazon

Save over £30 with this deal

Now only £36.53 View Deal

We gave Hozizon Forbidden West 4 stars, with our reviewer claiming this is a superb sequel that gives players even more scary robot monsters to fight in huge quantities, meaning that you will have plenty of opportunities to test your combat skills.

The newly introduced upgrade system creates a Monster Hunter-style gameplay loop, allowing players to upgrade each weapon – whether it’s a bow, ropecaster or the brand-new spike thrower – using various components that can be looted from defeated enemies.

Moreover, since this is the PS5 edition of the game, players will be treated to truly stunning graphics; we noted that each biome looked incredibly distinctive and that every character was brimming with detail, with Alloy’s eyes expressing a wide range of emotions.

Loading times were also blazingly fast, with our review noting that we only needed to wait a couple of seconds to respawn after death. This is the perfect game to test the strengths of your PS5, and thankfully, Guerrilla Games has already released patches to fix some of the small bugs we noticed during our playthrough.

Coming in at almost half the price it was at launch, Horizon Forbidden West is the perfect game to dip into if you’re looking for a seriously well-designed action-adventure title that you can spend hours on end working through.

But we can’t guarantee that this deal will stick around for too long, so you may want to snatch it up now before it’s gone.