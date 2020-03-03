Currys PC World have reduced this Asus Chromebook by £150.

The ASUS C425TA 14-inch Chromebook would usually set you back £499. However, you can now save a grand total of £150 thanks to this Currys PC World price slash, taking it down to just £349.

On top of this fantastic offer, benefit from a 12 month 100GB trial Google One storage with your purchase.

Adopting Chome OS, this is one of the best laptops if you want a streamlined experience with everything Google has to offer, whether it’s its tools or apps right at your fingertips. This flexibility also allows you the ability to easily access your documents and other files in one place, no matter what device you’re on.

With a compact design that has portability at its forefront, the ASUS C425TA Chromeback weighs in at just 1.3kg with a width of 16.9mm, allowing for easy carting around without issue.

Its 14-inch Full HD display is also stunning with touch capabilities when using your trackpad just isn’t enough. Described as a multitouch display, you should expect a more responsive, tactile experience with fantastic interaction. Better still, in terms of its design, the hinge opens offering a 180-degree angle, allowing you to lie your ASUS Chromebook completely flat, ideal for sharing ideas in a group.

Loaded with the mid-tier 64GB of eMMC storage, the ASUS C425TA Chromebook also comes with 8GB of RAM, as well as an Intel Core m3-8100Y processor. The Chromebook also promises up to 10 hours of battery life, as well as Chrome OS’ nifty new feature which allows you to watch Netflix whilst you work or online shop with its new picture-in-picture video mode.

Of course, with eMMC storage being seen as a weaker onboard component, it’s worth noting the ASUS Chromebook comes with a ton of ports for connectivity, including a microSD card reader, as well as two USB Type-C ports.

Still, if you want something affordable, portable with direct access to all Google’s fantastic apps, this ASUS Chromebook is everything you’ll need with a decent £150 docked off its price.

