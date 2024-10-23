Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Honor’s Magic 6 Lite deal really feels like Black Friday’s come early

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

Just over a week ago, we brought you a deal on the Honor Magic 6 Lite we thought couldn’t be beaten. Well, we thought wrong.

Amazon is now selling the Honor Magic 6 Lite for £197.96, which is a huge saving on the RRP of £349.99. That’s a £152.03 saving on the phone, or 47% overall.

The incredible Honor Magic 6 Lite deal just got better

The incredible Honor Magic 6 Lite deal just got better

The Honor Magic 6 Lite has an RRP of £349.99, but you can get it for under £200 at Amazon today in this limited time deal.

  • Amazon
  • Was £349.99
  • Now £197.96
View Deal

On October 15 the price was for £219.99, which was still a tremendous £130 saving, but this deal is a new low. You can also get fast delivery at no extra cost thanks to Amazon Prime.

You can choose from the bright sunrise orange, black and emerald green colours, and each option comes with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage.

This budget friendly phone has an impressive 6.78-inch display, which offers 120Hz refresh rate with 1920Hz PWM dimming to reduce eye fatigue. There’s a solid 108-megapixel main camera lens that’s a standout feature for a phone in this price class. Our reviewer commented on how photos in daylight are particularly impressive.

Rear of the Honor Magic 6 Lite
rating-star rating-star rating-star rating-star rating-star
Recommended

An attractive budget-focused smartphone with stellar battery life and a top-notch display.

Pros

  • Loverly premium design
  • Brilliant display with 1920Hz PWM dimming
  • Long battery life

Cons

  • Slower charging than the Magic 5 Lite
  • Video stabilisation is awful
  • Ships with Android 13, rather than 14

There’s also genuine two-day battery life to enjoy from a single charge, which is ideal if you often forget to put your phone on charge overnight. Our reviewer gave this phone a four-star review earlier this year, also praising the “lovely premium design”.

The concluded: “The Honor Magic 6 Lite is an attractive handset with a very reasonable price. The battery is excellent and the display is lovely, but it’s not the quickest in its class, and unimpressive video performance lets the side down a little. Still, this phone delivers enough to be well worth the price.”

You might like…

Amazon has a rare bargain for cinephiles

Amazon has a rare bargain for cinephiles

Chris Smith 3 hours ago
This deal gets you the iPhone 13 for less than the iPhone SE

This deal gets you the iPhone 13 for less than the iPhone SE

Jon Mundy 10 hours ago
Last year’s top Wear OS watch is now massively reduced

Last year’s top Wear OS watch is now massively reduced

Jon Mundy 10 hours ago
This is the iPad Mini deal we’ve been waiting for

This is the iPad Mini deal we’ve been waiting for

Jon Mundy 11 hours ago
Amazon is now selling Fire Tablets for next to nothing

Amazon is now selling Fire Tablets for next to nothing

Chris Smith 1 day ago
You can now get a Ninja air fryer for under £70

You can now get a Ninja air fryer for under £70

Chris Smith 1 day ago
Chris Smith
By Chris Smith

Chris Smith is a freelance technology journalist for a host of UK tech publications, including Trusted Reviews. He's based in South Florida, USA.  …

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Trusted Reviews Logo

Sign up to our newsletter

Get the best of Trusted Reviews delivered right to your inbox.

This is a test error message with some extra words