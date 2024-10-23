Honor’s Magic 6 Lite deal really feels like Black Friday’s come early

Just over a week ago, we brought you a deal on the Honor Magic 6 Lite we thought couldn’t be beaten. Well, we thought wrong.

Amazon is now selling the Honor Magic 6 Lite for £197.96, which is a huge saving on the RRP of £349.99. That’s a £152.03 saving on the phone, or 47% overall.

On October 15 the price was for £219.99, which was still a tremendous £130 saving, but this deal is a new low. You can also get fast delivery at no extra cost thanks to Amazon Prime.

You can choose from the bright sunrise orange, black and emerald green colours, and each option comes with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage.

This budget friendly phone has an impressive 6.78-inch display, which offers 120Hz refresh rate with 1920Hz PWM dimming to reduce eye fatigue. There’s a solid 108-megapixel main camera lens that’s a standout feature for a phone in this price class. Our reviewer commented on how photos in daylight are particularly impressive.

An attractive budget-focused smartphone with stellar battery life and a top-notch display. Pros Loverly premium design

Brilliant display with 1920Hz PWM dimming

Long battery life Cons Slower charging than the Magic 5 Lite

Video stabilisation is awful

Ships with Android 13, rather than 14

There’s also genuine two-day battery life to enjoy from a single charge, which is ideal if you often forget to put your phone on charge overnight. Our reviewer gave this phone a four-star review earlier this year, also praising the “lovely premium design”.

The concluded: “The Honor Magic 6 Lite is an attractive handset with a very reasonable price. The battery is excellent and the display is lovely, but it’s not the quickest in its class, and unimpressive video performance lets the side down a little. Still, this phone delivers enough to be well worth the price.”