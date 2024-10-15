Honor’s latest deal is an easy, cost-effective smartphone upgrade

The Honor Magic 6 Lite already represents great value for money, but this latest deal wipes 37% off the very reasonable asking price.

Via Amazon, Honor is selling the Magic 6 Lite for just £219.99, which is £130 off the £349.99 asking price. You can get fast delivery at no extra cost with Amazon Prime too.

Honor Magic 6 Lite for £219.99 Honor’s great value Magic 6 Lite is on sale for £130 off at Amazon right now. Amazon

Was £349.99

Now £219.99 View Deal

You can choose from the bright sunrise orange, black and emerald green for this configuration which has 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage.

We’re already big fans of this phone. The impressive display being one of the key reasons. There’s a 6.78-inch display with a 120Hz refresh rate with 1920Hz PWM dimming to reduce eye fatigue.

There’s a solid 108-megapixel main camera lens that’s a standout feature for a phone in this price class. Photos in daylight are particularly impressive.

There’s also genuine two-day battery life to enjoy from a single charge, which is ideal if you often forget to put your phone on charge overnight. Our reviewer gave this phone a four-star review earlier this year, also praising the “lovely premium design”.

The concluded: “The Honor Magic 6 Lite is an attractive handset with a very reasonable price. The battery is excellent and the display is lovely, but it’s not the quickest in its class, and unimpressive video performance lets the side down a little. Still, this phone delivers enough to be well worth the price.”