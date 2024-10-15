Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Honor’s latest deal is an easy, cost-effective smartphone upgrade

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

The Honor Magic 6 Lite already represents great value for money, but this latest deal wipes 37% off the very reasonable asking price.

Via Amazon, Honor is selling the Magic 6 Lite for just £219.99, which is £130 off the £349.99 asking price. You can get fast delivery at no extra cost with Amazon Prime too.

Honor Magic 6 Lite for £219.99

Honor Magic 6 Lite for £219.99

Honor’s great value Magic 6 Lite is on sale for £130 off at Amazon right now.

  • Amazon
  • Was £349.99
  • Now £219.99
View Deal

You can choose from the bright sunrise orange, black and emerald green for this configuration which has 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage.

We’re already big fans of this phone. The impressive display being one of the key reasons. There’s a 6.78-inch display with a 120Hz refresh rate with 1920Hz PWM dimming to reduce eye fatigue.

There’s a solid 108-megapixel main camera lens that’s a standout feature for a phone in this price class. Photos in daylight are particularly impressive.

There’s also genuine two-day battery life to enjoy from a single charge, which is ideal if you often forget to put your phone on charge overnight. Our reviewer gave this phone a four-star review earlier this year, also praising the “lovely premium design”.

The concluded: “The Honor Magic 6 Lite is an attractive handset with a very reasonable price. The battery is excellent and the display is lovely, but it’s not the quickest in its class, and unimpressive video performance lets the side down a little. Still, this phone delivers enough to be well worth the price.”

You might like…

Asus’s two-screened laptop is now discounted and perfect for multitaskers

Asus’s two-screened laptop is now discounted and perfect for multitaskers

Jon Mundy 6 hours ago
One of our favourite Prime Day deals is back

One of our favourite Prime Day deals is back

Jon Mundy 7 hours ago
This Voxi SIM is a true student bargain

This Voxi SIM is a true student bargain

Jon Mundy 8 hours ago
This Pixel 9 Pro XL deal gets you free earbuds

This Pixel 9 Pro XL deal gets you free earbuds

Chris Smith 22 hours ago
Amazon just discounted AirPods Max on the sly

Amazon just discounted AirPods Max on the sly

Chris Smith 23 hours ago
The next big Mario game isn’t out and it’s already discounted

The next big Mario game isn’t out and it’s already discounted

Thomas Deehan 1 day ago
Chris Smith
By Chris Smith

Chris Smith is a freelance technology journalist for a host of UK tech publications, including Trusted Reviews. He's based in South Florida, USA.  …

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Trusted Reviews Logo

Sign up to our newsletter

Get the best of Trusted Reviews delivered right to your inbox.

This is a test error message with some extra words