Honor’s Galaxy S24 Ultra killer is at its lowest price yet

You can now pick up the brilliant Honor Magic 6 Pro – a true Galaxy S24 Ultra rival – at a ridiculously low price.

Honor is selling its classy flagship phone for £699.99 when using the voucher code ‘AM6POC200’ at checkout. That’s a huge £200 discount on the £899.99 RRP.

This forms part of the celebrations for Honor’s third anniversary, which will be running for another 14 days.

We reviewed the Honor Magic 6 Pro earlier this year, and handed out a score of 4.5 out of 5. “The Honor Magic 6 Pro is the all-singing, all-dancing 2024 flagship that seems to offer the complete package, from a premium design to a lovely screen, impressive camera performance and all-day battery life,” we concluded.

It really is a premium piece of kit, with a beautiful design, one of the brightest OLED displays on the market (still), and impressive camera performance from each of its lenses. The main 50MP camera features an “industry-first customised HDR sensor with ultra-large dynamic range”, which helps pick out a startling amount of detail in images containing lots of variance between shade and light.

You also get the rare benefit of a variable aperture, allowing the sensor to switch between f/1.4 and f/2.0 depending on in view. It means that you can create a beautiful bokeh background effect around close-up subjects, or a more widely in-focus look if you want more of the background in the shot.

Also noteworthy is the Honor Magic 6 Pro’s 180MP 2.5x periscope lens, which captures some stunning zoomed in shots. It’s a match for the mighty Galaxy S24 Ultra in this respect.

Performance is excellent from Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 – again, much like the Galaxy S24 Ultra. It’s also worth pointing out that this is the rare Android phone to feature an iPhone-like Face ID system, enabling secure facial authentication for access and mobile payments.

It’s a truly special phone, and one that’s still worth way more than this sale price.