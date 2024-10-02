Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Honor now has a smartphone for under £100

Jon Mundy

You can now pick up a solid Honor phone for less than £100, courtesy of this Amazon deal.

Honor slapped a recommended retail price of £129.99 onto the Honor X6b, which is already extremely cheap for a modern smartphone. However, Amazon, is now running an offer that cuts 31% off that price, bringing it down to just £89.99.

That’s even cheaper than Honor’s own current offer, which has only brought the price down to £99.99.

Get the Honor X6b for less than £100

Get the Honor X6b for less than £100

The Honor X6b is being offered for less than £100 on Amazon right now, which is a 31% saving.

  • Amazon
  • Save 31%
  • Now £89.99
View Deal

Typically, if you’re paying less than £100 for a smartphone, you’re looking at some severe compromises on the spec sheet. However, the Honor X6b looks to be a reasonably well equipped device.

That spec includes a 6.56-inch 90Hz display with peak brightness of 780 nits, a huge 5200mAh battery, 4GB of RAM, 128GB of storage, and a 50MP main camera. You can also count on support for 35W charging.

It’s nicely proportioned too, with a size of 163.6 x 75.3 x 8.4 mm and a weight of 192g.

Like we said, this isn’t the kind of spec you expect from a phone selling for this sort of price. To top it all off, you’ll get a two year warranty for peace of mind.

Note that this is listed as a ‘Limited time deal’ over on Amazon, so the Honor X6b likely won’t be selling this cheap for long. It also only applies to two of the three colours: Blue and Green. The Midnight Black model is still selling for the RRP of £129.99.

We haven’t reviewed the Honor X6b, but you can check out some our other picks for the Best cheap phones here. At the time of writing, we’ve included an Honor phone on that list in the form of the Honor Magic 6 Lite. This is a company that makes solid hardware at competitive prices.

