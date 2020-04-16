You can now purchase the Honor MagicBook 14 and receive a 46mm MagicWatch 2 for free in this incredible Honor bundle.

Awarded a near-perfect 9 out of 10 rating from Trusted Reviews, it goes without saying this is an excellent laptop worth every penny for students and those looking for a sleek laptop that can get through basic tasks.

Turns out John Lewis and Partners is making it that bit more appealing with this fantastic bundle, receiving the Honor MagicWatch 2 in its 46mm variation for free alongside the MagicBook 14, reaching a total cost of only £549.99. On top of that, you’ll receive John Lewis’ signature extended two-year guarantee.

In our review of Honor’s new laptop, we said: “The Honor MagicBook 14 is the best-value student laptop you can buy right now. For less than £600, the MagicBook 14 will handle all the word processing and web browsing tasks you can throw at it. Rival devices fall short on either price or performance, so this really is the best budget-buy laptop currently available.”

If you’re a fan of Apple design, but not so much its phenomenally high pricing, the MagicBook 14 might just be for you, taking some cues from the Californian tech giant. With a sleek design cased in metal with filed down, flat keys, giving it a MacBook air about it that simultaneously makes the MagicBook 14 feel far more premium than its mid-range price tag would otherwise lead you to believe.

Of course, at this price, Honor has to skimp out somewhere and the screen definitely leaves something left to be desired. With that said, its Full HD, 14-inch display lends itself perfectly for word processing, browsing and Netflix binging.

In terms of specs, though again on the more affordable side, we found the Honor MagicBook 14 to be a great little performer alongside key, sometimes more expensive rivals. Loaded with the AMD Ryzen 5 3500U processor and 256GB SSD, with up to nine hours of battery life, the MagicBook 14 means business.

Connectivity is also fairly impressive too, hosting one USB-C, USB-A 3.0, USB-A 2.0, a full-size HDMI port and a headphone jack. The Honor MagicBook 14 also comes with a fingerprint sensor embedded in its power button, which we found to go off without a hitch, able to quickly unlock your account no problem.

A fantastic little laptop that ticks a lot of boxes, we felt the Honor MagicBook 14 was the perfect laptop for students and those looking for a computer that can more than handle essential productivity tasks.

Complete with the MagicWatch 2, a fitness tracker smartwatch hybrid worth £119.99, boasting a stunning 1.2-inch AMOLED display, heart rate monitor and the ability to track a number of indoor and outdoor exercises, this is an incredible bundle to snag.

Just remember, with John Lewis’ two-year warranty thrown in, you’ll have piece of mind knowing that you’re backed up if anything happens to either device. Talk about a deal.

