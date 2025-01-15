Honor Magic 7 Pro already has £200 off, and it’s only just come out

The Honor Magic 7 Pro is so hot off the production line we haven’t even had chance to complete a review yet. Which makes this £200 discount all-the-more enticing.

Through its UK storefront Honor is offering an early-bird discount bringing Honor Magic 7 Pro for £899.99 instead of £1,099.99. This is for the 12GB of RAM configuration with 512GB of storage.

It’s available in the attractive Lunar Shadow Grey hue, as well as Black, and the online-exclusive Breeze Blue. There’s free next working day delivery on all orders too.

As well as the £200 discount you’ll also get a little security blanket of Hone’s Care+ insurance, which offers a free screen replacement in the first 180 days if an accident should happen.

The phone runs on the new Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite platform and the benchmarking scores for this chip are off-the-charts. Trusted Reviews‘ writer Jessica Gorringe expects big things from this chip due it’s performance on the rival OnePlus 13.

She writes: “With a Geekbench 6 single-core result of 3123 and a multi-core score of an unbelievable 9494, which blows even the iPhone 16 Pro Max out of the water.”

Camera wise, there’s a 50-megapixel main camera and a 50-megapixel ultra wide lens. The party piece is the the massive 200-megapixel periscope lens with a 3x optical zoom. Battery wise there’s a 5270mAh with 100W wired charging and 80W wireless support. The Honor Magic 7 Pro runs on Honor’s MagicOS 9 built on Android 15.

We’re yet to review this model but will be putting it through its paces in due course. However, it’ll have to go some to beat last year’s Magic 6 Pro which earned a 4.5-star review from Trusted Reviews less than a year ago.