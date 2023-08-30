One of our favourite phones of 2023 is a true bargain thanks to this price cut

The Honor Magic 5 Pro is a tempting buy even at its regular £949 RRP, boasting a trio of high-res cameras, 512GB storage, flagship power and a curvy design that allows it to compete with some of the best smartphones around, but this limited-time deal from Amazon makes it an absolute steal.

Right now, you can pick up the 2023 flagship Honor Magic 5 Pro at Amazon for just £799, £150 off its regular price. It’s exclusive to the Green variant of the smartphone – though that’s not a bad thing as we praised the colour option in our review – and is available with next-day delivery for Amazon Prime members.

Save £150 on the Honor Magic 5 Pro Amazon has reduced the £949 Honor Magic 5 Pro down to just £799, delivering true flagship performance at an even cheaper price point. Amazon

Was £949

Now £799 View Deal

It’s unclear when the deal will expire, so if you’re in need of a smartphone upgrade, you’d better act quickly to secure the discount.

We were thoroughly impressed with the Honor Magic 5 Pro when we reviewed it at release later this year. It’s easy to see why too; the Magic 5 Pro is a flagship product through and through, from the 6.81-inch OLED display with premium features like an adaptive 120Hz refresh rate and 2160Hz PWM Dimming, Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 power and rapid 66W charging that we found could go from flat to full in just under an hour.

However, it’s the cameras that truly blew us away. A trio of 50MP rear lenses – main, wide and telephoto – deliver a versatile shooting experience both during the day and in low-light conditions.

Honor’s exclusive Falcon Capture AI tech was another highlight of the smartphone, using a combination of AI and a fast f/1.6 aperture to capture detailed images of fast-moving subjects. Our reviewer found he could take an in-focus shot of his German Shepherd running across a field – no small feat.

With all that said, it should come as no surprise that the Honor Magic 5 Pro achieved a respectable 4.5-star rating and the Trusted Reviews Recommended award.

All that for just £799? The deal will likely sell out very quickly, so you’d better get moving now. If you’re in need of more smartphone inspiration, take a look at our selection of the best smartphones.