Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

One of our favourite phones of 2023 is a true bargain thanks to this price cut

Lewis Painter By Lewis Painter linkedin Contact via linkedin
Mobile Editor

The Honor Magic 5 Pro is a tempting buy even at its regular £949 RRP, boasting a trio of high-res cameras, 512GB storage, flagship power and a curvy design that allows it to compete with some of the best smartphones around, but this limited-time deal from Amazon makes it an absolute steal.

Right now, you can pick up the 2023 flagship Honor Magic 5 Pro at Amazon for just £799, £150 off its regular price. It’s exclusive to the Green variant of the smartphone – though that’s not a bad thing as we praised the colour option in our review – and is available with next-day delivery for Amazon Prime members. 

Save £150 on the Honor Magic 5 Pro

Save £150 on the Honor Magic 5 Pro

Amazon has reduced the £949 Honor Magic 5 Pro down to just £799, delivering true flagship performance at an even cheaper price point.

  • Amazon
  • Was £949
  • Now £799
View Deal

It’s unclear when the deal will expire, so if you’re in need of a smartphone upgrade, you’d better act quickly to secure the discount. 

We were thoroughly impressed with the Honor Magic 5 Pro when we reviewed it at release later this year. It’s easy to see why too; the Magic 5 Pro is a flagship product through and through, from the 6.81-inch OLED display with premium features like an adaptive 120Hz refresh rate and 2160Hz PWM Dimming, Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 power and rapid 66W charging that we found could go from flat to full in just under an hour.

However, it’s the cameras that truly blew us away. A trio of 50MP rear lenses – main, wide and telephoto – deliver a versatile shooting experience both during the day and in low-light conditions. 

Honor’s exclusive Falcon Capture AI tech was another highlight of the smartphone, using a combination of AI and a fast f/1.6 aperture to capture detailed images of fast-moving subjects. Our reviewer found he could take an in-focus shot of his German Shepherd running across a field – no small feat. 

With all that said, it should come as no surprise that the Honor Magic 5 Pro achieved a respectable 4.5-star rating and the Trusted Reviews Recommended award.

All that for just £799? The deal will likely sell out very quickly, so you’d better get moving now. If you’re in need of more smartphone inspiration, take a look at our selection of the best smartphones.

You might like…

Amazon Luna and Fire TV Stick bundle gets huge discount

Amazon Luna and Fire TV Stick bundle gets huge discount

Gemma Ryles 5 hours ago
Grab this outstanding Dell laptop deal for a bargain £319

Grab this outstanding Dell laptop deal for a bargain £319

Ryan Jones 5 hours ago
Sony’s InZone gaming headset gets a hefty price cut

Sony’s InZone gaming headset gets a hefty price cut

Chris Smith 21 hours ago
This iPad deal saves you £70 on Apple’s RRP

This iPad deal saves you £70 on Apple’s RRP

Chris Smith 22 hours ago
Treat yourself to a robot vacuum with Roborock’s huge anniversary sale

Treat yourself to a robot vacuum with Roborock’s huge anniversary sale

Thomas Deehan 1 day ago
Save over 20% on the 5-star Sony WH-1000XM5 headphones

Save over 20% on the 5-star Sony WH-1000XM5 headphones

Hannah Davies 1 day ago
Lewis Painter
By Lewis Painter linkedin Contact via linkedin
Mobile Editor
Lewis is the Mobile Editor of Trusted Reviews with plenty of phone experience, from the Nokia 3210 to the iPhone 14 Pro Max. He has been in the tech industry writing about phones, headphones, tablets,…

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.