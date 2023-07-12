Amazon Prime day is here! Check out the latest deals

This Honor Magic 5 Pro price crash defies logic

Lewis Painter By Lewis Painter linkedin Contact via linkedin
The Honor Magic 5 Pro represents the pinnacle of Honor’s hardware design in 2023, sporting a curvy design, a top-end display and one of the fastest cameras around – making the fact that it’s heavily discounted at Amazon during Prime Day all the more surprising.

But as surprising as it is, it’s true. The Honor Magic 5 Pro is a steal at its standard RRP of £949.99, but during the Prime Day sales, you can buy the smartphone with 20% off for just £759.05 – a discount of £191. The best part? It’s not exclusive to a single colour option, with the discount available on both the Green and Black finishes.

Of course, as a part of the Prime Day sales, you’ll need to be an Amazon Prime subscriber to take advantage of the deal, so you’ll need to sign up for a free trial if you want to pick the phone up at a discount. 

The Honor Magic 5 Pro boasts a high-end smartphone experience that starts with the 6.81-inch OLED display, sporting 120Hz LTPO support, a QHD resolution and advanced features like 2160Hz PMW dimming that makes flicker less notable and, as such, causes less eye strain. 

There’s also the camera setup to consider, with a particularly fast main 50MP lens that’s capable of taking near-instantaneous images of fast-moving subjects with very little blur using a combination of camera hardware and AI processing. That’s flanked by a 50MP ultrawide and a 50MP 3.5x telephoto zoom capable of up to 100x digital zoom, making for a versatile setup.

There’s also the top-end Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset to consider, as well as a large 5100mAh battery and 66W charging that’ll deliver a full charge in under an hour.

We were very impressed with the Honor Magic 5 Pro, giving it 4.5 stars and the Trusted Reviews Recommended award. We praised the unique features like IR-enabled 3D facial recognition, the high-res triple camera setup and the long battery life, especially considering its relatively affordable price tag compared to most top-end flagship competition.

