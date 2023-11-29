Honor 90 still has its Black Friday price cut

One of the classiest mid-range smartphones of the year, the Honor 90, is still available at its Black Friday price.

Amazon is selling the Honor 90 for just £299.99 right now, which is £150 less than the £449.99 RRP. That’s a third off.

Save 33% on the Honor 90 You can still save 33% on the Honor 90, one of the most stylish phones of the year so far. Amazon

Save 33%

Now £299.99 View Deal

It’s easy to forget some of the phone releases in a year due to the sheer unrelenting pace of the release schedule, but the Honor 90 offered something pretty fresh to the middle of the market. Here is a phone with curvy flagship appeal and a lightweight 183g body.

It also packs a genuinely outstanding display. You’re looking at a 6.7-inch 120Hz AMOLED with an atypical 1200 x 2664 resolution, an excellent peak brightness of 1600 nits, and 3840Hz PWM dimming for less eyestrain.

You also get a solid 200MP main camera and reliable battery life. All in all, it’s an interesting alternative to the usual mid-range suspects (like the Pixel 7a and the Galaxy A54), with a much more pronounced sense of style and the best screen for the money.

We gave the Honor 90 a strong 4 out of 5 review, concluding that “Honor continues its course of impressive smartphones that, while not exactly enough to topple the competition completely, are still great in their own right”.

It was already a strong alternative to the aforementioned phones, but at this lingering Black Friday price the Honor 90 is an easy recommendation to make.