Honor 90 still has its Black Friday price cut

One of the classiest mid-range smartphones of the year, the Honor 90, is still available at its Black Friday price.

Amazon is selling the Honor 90 for just £299.99 right now, which is £150 less than the £449.99 RRP. That’s a third off.

It’s easy to forget some of the phone releases in a year due to the sheer unrelenting pace of the release schedule, but the Honor 90 offered something pretty fresh to the middle of the market. Here is a phone with curvy flagship appeal and a lightweight 183g body.

It also packs a genuinely outstanding display. You’re looking at a 6.7-inch 120Hz AMOLED with an atypical 1200 x 2664 resolution, an excellent peak brightness of 1600 nits, and 3840Hz PWM dimming for less eyestrain.

You also get a solid 200MP main camera and reliable battery life. All in all, it’s an interesting alternative to the usual mid-range suspects (like the Pixel 7a and the Galaxy A54), with a much more pronounced sense of style and the best screen for the money.

We gave the Honor 90 a strong 4 out of 5 review, concluding that “Honor continues its course of impressive smartphones that, while not exactly enough to topple the competition completely, are still great in their own right”.

It was already a strong alternative to the aforementioned phones, but at this lingering Black Friday price the Honor 90 is an easy recommendation to make.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

