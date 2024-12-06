The Honor 200 Pro is better than half-price in time for Christmas

Looking to upgrade your phone? The Honor 200 Pro is truly a post-Black Friday steal at just £342.

Head to Voxi today to pick up the Honor 200 Pro in Midnight Black with 512GB of storage and pay just £342. That’s 51% less than the phone’s £699.99 RRP just six months after launch.

Was £699.99

£342 View Deal

Head to Voxi today to save £357.99 and pick up this phone for just £342. You could even pick up another for your partner or child and pay less for both than you typically would for just one Honor 200 Pro.

Don’t miss this fantastic opportunity to bag the latest Honor flagship for better than half-price.

Is the Honor 200 Pro worth buying?

Honor's new Galaxy S24 competitor Pros Stunning portrait effects

Speedy performance

Bright, vivid display

Speedy charging Cons The design is a little odd

Curved edges are prone to accidental swipes

MagicOS 8.0 is an acquired taste

The Honor 200 Pro is Honor’s 2024 flagship smartphone.

Powered by the Snapdragon 8s Gen 3, this phone offers fast everyday performance, a sharp and smooth 6.8-inch 120HZ OLED display and a unique-looking camera bump capable of capturing stunning stylistic portraits thanks to a collaboration with Parisian portrait photographers, Studio Harcourt.

Reviewer Luke Baker awarded the Honor 200 Pro four out of five stars, praising the phone’s stunning portrait effects, speedy performance, fast charging and vivid display.

“The Honor 200 Pro lives up to its title as “the Portrait Master” but it has plenty to offer elsewhere, too. It delivers zippy performance, an impressive display, a beefy battery and very speedy charging”, wrote Luke.

If you want to find out more, make sure you take a look at our comprehensive Honor 200 Pro review.

Looking for a different deal?

