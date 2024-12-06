Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

The Honor 200 Pro is better than half-price in time for Christmas

Hannah Davies By Hannah Davies
Senior Staff Writer

Looking to upgrade your phone? The Honor 200 Pro is truly a post-Black Friday steal at just £342. 

Head to Voxi today to pick up the Honor 200 Pro in Midnight Black with 512GB of storage and pay just £342. That’s 51% less than the phone’s £699.99 RRP just six months after launch. 

Get the Honor 200 Pro for just £342

Get the Honor 200 Pro for just £342

Don’t miss this fantastic opportunity to get your hands on the Honor 200 Pro for as little as £342. The 2024 flagship is better than half-price when you shop today.

  • Voxi
  • Was £699.99
  • £342
View Deal

Head to Voxi today to save £357.99 and pick up this phone for just £342. You could even pick up another for your partner or child and pay less for both than you typically would for just one Honor 200 Pro. 

Don’t miss this fantastic opportunity to bag the latest Honor flagship for better than half-price. 

Is the Honor 200 Pro worth buying? 

The back of the Honor 200 Pro
rating-star rating-star rating-star rating-star rating-star
Recommended

Honor's new Galaxy S24 competitor

Pros

  • Stunning portrait effects
  • Speedy performance
  • Bright, vivid display
  • Speedy charging

Cons

  • The design is a little odd
  • Curved edges are prone to accidental swipes
  • MagicOS 8.0 is an acquired taste

The Honor 200 Pro is Honor’s 2024 flagship smartphone. 

Powered by the Snapdragon 8s Gen 3, this phone offers fast everyday performance, a sharp and smooth 6.8-inch 120HZ OLED display and a unique-looking camera bump capable of capturing stunning stylistic portraits thanks to a collaboration with Parisian portrait photographers, Studio Harcourt. 

Reviewer Luke Baker awarded the Honor 200 Pro four out of five stars, praising the phone’s stunning portrait effects, speedy performance, fast charging and vivid display. 

“The Honor 200 Pro lives up to its title as “the Portrait Master” but it has plenty to offer elsewhere, too. It delivers zippy performance, an impressive display, a beefy battery and very speedy charging”, wrote Luke. 

If you want to find out more, make sure you take a look at our comprehensive Honor 200 Pro review

Looking for a different deal? 

Complete your Huawei setup with this Huawei Watch GT 5 and FreeBuds 5i bundle. Go to Amazon today to get both the smartwatch and the earbuds for £89.99 less. 

You might like…

At this price, the Garmin Vivoactive 5 is the fitness tracker you should buy before January

At this price, the Garmin Vivoactive 5 is the fitness tracker you should buy before January

Thomas Deehan 29 mins ago
The Samsung Galaxy Tab A9 Plus is still sitting at its Black Friday price

The Samsung Galaxy Tab A9 Plus is still sitting at its Black Friday price

Hannah Davies 1 hour ago
Get the iPhone 14 Plus from as low as £349 at Giffgaff

Get the iPhone 14 Plus from as low as £349 at Giffgaff

Hannah Davies 2 hours ago
The self-emptying Roomba Vacuum 2 Essential remains at Black Friday lows

The self-emptying Roomba Vacuum 2 Essential remains at Black Friday lows

Chris Smith 17 hours ago
Peace of mind costs less with this Tile Mate (2024) Bluetooth tracker deal

Peace of mind costs less with this Tile Mate (2024) Bluetooth tracker deal

Chris Smith 18 hours ago
LG’s next OLED TV could be particularly great for gamers

LG’s next OLED TV could be particularly great for gamers

Jon Mundy 1 day ago
Hannah Davies
By Hannah Davies
Senior Staff Writer

Hannah joined Trusted Reviews as a staff writer in 2019 after graduating with a degree in English from Royal Holloway, University of London. She’s also worked and studied in the US, holding positions …

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Trusted Reviews Logo

Sign up and get the best deals straight to your phone

Skip the hunt - get the latest discounts delivered directly to WhatsApp by signing up to the Trusted deals Whatsapp Channel.

Get Access