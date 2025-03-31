The Honor 200 is currently at its lowest ever price on Amazon

If you’re looking for an affordable Android upgrade that doesn’t skimp on premium features, then this Honor 200 deal is seriously unmissable.

Get the Honor 200 Android smartphone for just £257 on the final day of Amazon’s Spring Sale and save a solid £42 off its RRP. This is the lowest we’ve ever seen the Android reach on Amazon.

Was £299

Now £257 View Deal

With a premium camera set-up and mighty 5200mAh battery capacity all housed in a lightweight design, the Honor 200 is a brilliant budget-friendly smartphone that should comfortably suit most everyday users.

Although we haven’t conclusively reviewed the Honor 200 yet, we did spend some hands-on time with the phone. During our stint, we felt the Honor 200 “could be a solid all-rounder that makes the right compromises” while still offering “premium features”.

Its 6.7-inch AMOLED screen boasts a 120Hz refresh rate, which bests the likes of the pricier iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus, and is fitted with aluminosilicate glass and up to a whopping 4000 nits peak brightness too.

Not only that but the display sports plenty of technology to ensure that it’s easy on the eyes, including low blue light emission and dynamic dimming display which simulates changes in natural light to help alleviate eye fatigue.

Flip the phone around and you’ll be greeted by its triple camera set-up, which is made up of a 50MP main, 50MP telephoto and 12MP ultrawide. Although we haven’t specifically reviewed Honor 200 ourselves, the 50MP telephoto lens is the same that’s found in the pricier Honor 200 Pro which we concluded could “outshoot” last year’s flagship Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra.

Otherwise at just 187g and just 7.7mm thick, the Honor 200 is a seriously lightweight and thin smartphone that can sit comfortably within the palm of your hand.

If you’re looking for a new Android smartphone that is affordable yet doesn’t compromise on the premium features, then you’d be hard-pressed to find a better option than the Honor 200, especially now it’s at its lowest ever price.