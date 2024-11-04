Honor 200 Lite is now one of the top phones under £200

The Honor 200 Lite phone gets you a very impressive budget handset at a great price. This deal from Amazon lowers the entry level even further.

Right now you can snag an Honor 200 Lite for a £179, which is a 36% saving on the £279.99 asking price for this configuration with 256GB of storage and 8GB of RAM. Or just over £100 if you prefer to do the mathematics that way.

Honor Lite 200 is £100.99 off Save 36% on the excellent Honor 200 Lite budget phone with Amazon today. Amazon

Was £279.99

Now £179 View Deal

There’s rapid delivery at no extra cost for Amazon Prime members too, meaning you’ll be enjoying this phone in starry blue, cyan, or black within a couple days.

This phone has a large 6.7-inch AMOLED screen with a 90Hz fresh rate and full HD+ resolution, which our reviewer says is “a treat at such an affordable price point” and a big improvement over the LCD screens we usually see at this price point.

Camera wise, there’s a massive the 108-megapixel main camera and 50-megapixel selfie camera. There’s also solid all-day battery life from the 4500mAh cell, aided by a power-efficient chipset. At 6.78mm it’ll easily slide into your pocket and, at 166g, you’ll barely notice it was there. Our reviewer gave this handset a 4-star score, praising the cameras, display and battery life.

A lightweight smartphone that doesn't cut corners to hit its budget price point Pros Good battery life

Big display

Decent cameras Cons Lacks power

Mono speaker

He concluded: “A big bright 6.7-inch AMOLED screen, decent cameras headed by a pixel-packed 108MP snapper and a really nice, lightweight design have all helped the Honor 200 Lite become one of our favourite affordable 5G devices around.

“While we’d have liked a little more power under the hood and a stereo speaker in place of the mono offering, it remains a great pickup as a second phone for work, or for a loved one.”