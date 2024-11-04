Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Honor 200 Lite is now one of the top phones under £200

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

The Honor 200 Lite phone gets you a very impressive budget handset at a great price. This deal from Amazon lowers the entry level even further.

Right now you can snag an Honor 200 Lite for a £179, which is a 36% saving on the £279.99 asking price for this configuration with 256GB of storage and 8GB of RAM. Or just over £100 if you prefer to do the mathematics that way.

There’s rapid delivery at no extra cost for Amazon Prime members too, meaning you’ll be enjoying this phone in starry blue, cyan, or black within a couple days.

This phone has a large 6.7-inch AMOLED screen with a 90Hz fresh rate and full HD+ resolution, which our reviewer says is “a treat at such an affordable price point” and a big improvement over the LCD screens we usually see at this price point.

Camera wise, there’s a massive the 108-megapixel main camera and 50-megapixel selfie camera. There’s also solid all-day battery life from the 4500mAh cell, aided by a power-efficient chipset. At 6.78mm it’ll easily slide into your pocket and, at 166g, you’ll barely notice it was there. Our reviewer gave this handset a 4-star score, praising the cameras, display and battery life.

Honor 200 Lite on a table
rating-star rating-star rating-star rating-star rating-star
Recommended

A lightweight smartphone that doesn't cut corners to hit its budget price point

Pros

  • Good battery life
  • Big display
  • Decent cameras

Cons

  • Lacks power
  • Mono speaker

He concluded: “A big bright 6.7-inch AMOLED screen, decent cameras headed by a pixel-packed 108MP snapper and a really nice, lightweight design have all helped the Honor 200 Lite become one of our favourite affordable 5G devices around.

“While we’d have liked a little more power under the hood and a stereo speaker in place of the mono offering, it remains a great pickup as a second phone for work, or for a loved one.”

