Home cinema enthusiasts will love this Hisense Prime Day deal

Have your forsaken TVs and are thinking about moving towards a projector. Considering the size of the screen and the performance you can get, a projector is a good method of getting cinema-like quality in the home.

So you’ll want to consider this Prime Day deal for the Hisense C1 projector. You can save 25% (£500), bringing the C1 down to £1499.99.

Now while that does still seem quite a lot to spend, consdering that the Hisense C1 can project an image of about 300-inches, while a similarly priced premium TV will offer a screen size of around 65-inches. That’s a big difference in size.

And this four-star Hisense laser projector puts in a very good performance. While black levels can be more grey than black depending on the content, the C1 offers a rich and colourful performance with HDR and SDR content; and it’s output is bright enough that it could withstand some daylight, though for the best performance it’s worth drawing the curtains a little to stop ambient light from spilling through.

The JBL sound system offers a good bass performance, clear dialogue, and pushes sound out from its chassis. It won’t replace a soundbar but it’s good enough on its own merits.

It’s a very convenient and easy to set-up projector, with image correction and sharpnening all performance automatically so you don’t have to fiddle with the settings. There are plenty of built-in streaming apps with the likes of Netflix, Disney+, and Prime Video covered, along with the UK catch-up apps. And if you want to watch free content, Hisense VIDAA has plenty of that too.

