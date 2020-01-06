No time like the present to make good on your 2020 fitness goals with the Samsung Galaxy Watch Active, now down to just £119.96 with the eBay discount code PREP2020.

Originally the Samsung Galaxy Watch Active would have set you back around the £229 mark. However, as is the nature with Samsung gadgets, as time goes on and its successors are released, the prices normally drop significantly. Listed as £149.95 in the Hi-Tech Electronics eBay store, a decent amount has already been shaved off its RRP, making this an affordable choice for those looking to get a boost on their fitness regime this new year.

Samsung Galaxy Watch Active Deal Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2019 R500 Smart Watch 40mm - Green (Use Code: PREP2020) With a stunning circular design housing its AMOLED display, the Samsung Galaxy Watch Active comes packing as a hybrid between fitness tracker and smartwatch, with notifications pushed to your wrist, as well as built-in GPS and music storage.

Better still, with the discount code PREP2020 running from now until midnight on January 9th, there is a further 20% saving up for grabs, taking the Samsung Galaxy Watch Active down to just £119.96 – a £109.04 total price cut.

When it comes to the Samsung Galaxy Watch Active, it goes without saying it’s definitely an attractive device, holding onto the circular watch face shape of more traditional, analogue designs. Wrapped in a smooth aluminium casing, the Samsung smartwatch hones in on a sense of class with its overall look, with a stunning 1.1-inch AMOLED display to boot.

Described as green, this particular variant possesses a sort of turquoise hue, coming with its very own silicone quick release strap to match, that offers a comfortable fit, wearing day-to-day and as you exercise.

Of course, the Samsung Galaxy Watch Active also packs lots of tech to ensure you get moving, straddling the lines of both fitness tracker and smartwatch. With a 5ATM rating, this smartwatch is also swim-proof, allowing you to take it from pool to shower and everything in between.

Equipped with GPS, your fitness tracking starts here with the ability to go out for a run without being weighed down by your phone. It also comes with a heart rate sensor and is able to detect when you stop and start exercise.

Samsung Galaxy Watch Active Deal Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2019 R500 Smart Watch 40mm - Green (Use Code: PREP2020) With a stunning circular design housing its AMOLED display, the Samsung Galaxy Watch Active comes packing as a hybrid between fitness tracker and smartwatch, with notifications pushed to your wrist, as well as built-in GPS and music storage.

On the smartwatch side of things, you can receive notifications from your smartphone straight to your wrist. You can also use the Samsung smartwatch to pay contactless for your shopping with Samsung Pay, as well as having enough room to store music on the watch itself.

A great smartwatch for those looking to start out on a more active lifestyle, with the 20% off PREP2020 eBay discount code running until January 9th, this £119.96 price tag on the Samsung Galaxy Watch Active isn’t a bad shout either.

For amazing more offers, follow us @TrustedDealsUK

We may earn a commission if you click a deal and buy an item. That’s why we want to make sure you’re well-informed and happy with your purchase, so that you’ll continue to rely on us for your buying advice needs.

Commercial Content Writer Alice graduated with a BA in Journalism from the University of Westminster in 2016, and has written for teen pop culture site Maximum Pop, as well as My Favourite Voucher Codes. With a knack for findi…