Hit your fitness goals with this impressive Fitbit Versa 3 deal

Gemma Ryles By Gemma Ryles linkedin Contact via linkedin
Staff Writer

For anyone looking to start a new gym career, the Fitbit Versa 3 just took a plunge in price and is now £30 cheaper.

Argos is currently selling new FitBit Versa 3 smartwatch, with 15% off the original asking price, going from £199.99 to just £169.99.

Even though the Versa 3 sits in the middle of Fitbit’s smartwatch range (below the Fitbit Sense), it is arguably the best Fitbit for most people, particularly as the Sense is a lot more expensive.

The Versa 3 features GPS tracking, which means you’re free to leave your phone at home during your outdoor run while you watch keeps tabs on your route and how you performed within it.

This feature pairs well with the Versa 3’s offline music storage, so you can listen to your favourite workout tunes even without an internet connection. It is worth mentioning however that the Versa 3 only supports offline music via Deezer in the UK, and Pandora in the US.

This watch is also a beast in terms of battery life, it will last you a lot longer than the newest Apple or Samsung watch; during our testing, it managed a whole six days – including three GPS tracked runs – before a charge was finally needed.

Plus, the Fitbit Versa 3 mixes the typical Versa design with more rounded edges and a minimalist aesthetic. There are no physical buttons anymore, giving it a sleeker look.

Looking at the screen, it packs a 1.58-inch display with a 336 x 336 resolution, providing a clear and bright screen that you should have no trouble navigating when outdoors.

At this price, this is a great deal for anyone who’s wanting to upgrade from a generic fitness tracker or even set some fitness goals for the first time, getting 4/5 stars and a Trusted Reviews Recommended badge from us.

The verdict reads: “Now boasting built-in GPS tracking, the Google Assistant and a longer battery life, all without a price increase, the Versa 3 is one of the best fitness trackers you can buy for under £200.”

