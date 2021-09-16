Hit your fitness goals with over 50% off the Huawei Watch GT 2e

Any Android users looking for a compatible smartwatch need look no further, the Huawei Watch GT 2e just got a lot cheaper.

Originally available for £159.99 at launch, the Watch GT 2e is now going for the far more wallet-friendly price of just £69.99 via Currys PC World.

Huawei Watch GT 2e Deal At well under the £100, the Huawei Watch GT 2e is a great smartwatch to buy for anyone on a budget. It even packs independent GPS tracking, so you can leave your phone at home when on a run. Currys PC World

Was £159.99

Now £69.99 View Deal

While it might not have all of the top shelf features of some of the higher-end wearables n the market, you’d be hard pressed to find a better smartwatch for well under the £100 mark.

The Watch GT 2e is a great fitness watch, featuring a built-in GPS and heart rate monitor, so you can check on your stats after any outdoor runs or bike rides.

You’ll also likely be covered if you’re more interested in niche exercises, as activities like spinning, boxing and even ballet can all be tracked.

The GT 2e even includes a lot of feature’s you’ll see on newer smartwatches, like an SpO2 sensor, which will measure your blood oxygen levels throughout the day.

The Watch GT 2e also packs an impressive lifespan, with the ability to last 14-days on a single charge. Using power-intensive features shouldn’t drain it too much either; in our testing, we found that a 30-minute fitness session only knocked 5-6% of its battery life.

This watch is powered by Huawei’s Lite OS, with a Kirin A1 chip and 4GB RAM inside, ensuring a smooth experience in everyday use.

There aren’t that many quality smartwatches at this price right now, and anyone looking to start their fitness journey will do very well with the Huawei Watch GT 2e.

You might want to act fast though, as the listing says that there is only a limited quality available, with over 100 units now sold.