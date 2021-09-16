 large image

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Hit your fitness goals with over 50% off the Huawei Watch GT 2e

Gemma Ryles By Gemma Ryles linkedin Contact via linkedin
Staff Writer

Any Android users looking for a compatible smartwatch need look no further, the Huawei Watch GT 2e just got a lot cheaper.

Originally available for £159.99 at launch, the Watch GT 2e is now going for the far more wallet-friendly price of just £69.99 via Currys PC World.

Trusted Reviews
Huawei Watch GT 2e Deal

Huawei Watch GT 2e Deal

At well under the £100, the Huawei Watch GT 2e is a great smartwatch to buy for anyone on a budget. It even packs independent GPS tracking, so you can leave your phone at home when on a run.

  • Currys PC World
  • Was £159.99
  • Now £69.99
View Deal

While it might not have all of the top shelf features of some of the higher-end wearables n the market, you’d be hard pressed to find a better smartwatch for well under the £100 mark.

The Watch GT 2e is a great fitness watch, featuring a built-in GPS and heart rate monitor, so you can check on your stats after any outdoor runs or bike rides.

You’ll also likely be covered if you’re more interested in niche exercises, as activities like spinning, boxing and even ballet can all be tracked.

You might like…

Forget the iPad 9, the 9.7-inch iPad Pro is now even cheaper

Forget the iPad 9, the 9.7-inch iPad Pro is now even cheaper

Gemma Ryles 1 day ago
iPhone 11 Pro plummets in price before Apple’s event

iPhone 11 Pro plummets in price before Apple’s event

Gemma Ryles 2 days ago
Apple Watch 3 Bargain: Get an Apple Watch for just £109.99

Apple Watch 3 Bargain: Get an Apple Watch for just £109.99

Gemma Ryles 1 week ago

The GT 2e even includes a lot of feature’s you’ll see on newer smartwatches, like an SpO2 sensor, which will measure your blood oxygen levels throughout the day.

The Watch GT 2e also packs an impressive lifespan, with the ability to last 14-days on a single charge. Using power-intensive features shouldn’t drain it too much either; in our testing, we found that a 30-minute fitness session only knocked 5-6% of its battery life.

This watch is powered by Huawei’s Lite OS, with a Kirin A1 chip and 4GB RAM inside, ensuring a smooth experience in everyday use.

Trusted Reviews
Huawei Watch GT 2e Deal

Huawei Watch GT 2e Deal

At well under the £100, the Huawei Watch GT 2e is a great smartwatch to buy for anyone on a budget. It even packs independent GPS tracking, so you can leave your phone at home when on a run.

  • Currys PC World
  • Was £159.99
  • Now £69.99
View Deal

There aren’t that many quality smartwatches at this price right now, and anyone looking to start their fitness journey will do very well with the Huawei Watch GT 2e.

You might want to act fast though, as the listing says that there is only a limited quality available, with over 100 units now sold.

Gemma Ryles
By Gemma Ryles linkedin Contact via linkedin
Staff Writer
Gemma joined Trusted Reviews as a staff writer after graduating from Leeds Beckett University with a Journalism degree. She's worked with national outlets, covering breaking news stories to reviews fo…
author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have 9 million users a month around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.