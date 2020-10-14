Hit those fitness goals with this unbelievable offer on the Fitbit Versa 2

Prime Day isn’t over yet and the Fitbit Versa 2 has just dropped to its lowest price ever. Get the smartwatch for just £129.99 when you shop today with Amazon Prime today.

The Fitbit Versa 2 was originally priced at £199.99. Amazon has since knocked that cost down to £160.82 – or, if you shop today, just £129.99. That’s a massive £70 saving on a solid smartwatch from the well-loved fitness brand, and the lowest we’ve seen this watch fall on Amazon since it’s launch last year.

Deal: Get the Fitbit Versa 2 for just £129 today only

The Versa 2 is the second generation of the Versa smartwatch line, bringing key features such as Amazon Alexa and Spotify support to the range.

The watch encourages you to track your health and fitness, with heart rate and sleep tracking, as well as real-time exercise stats. It also comes with a three-month free trial of Fitbit premium, which provides personalised health and fitness guidance based on your stats.

Related: Best Amazon Prime Day Deals

On top of its fitness perks, the Versa 2 is a fully functional smartwatch with call, text, calendar and app notifications available right from your wrist. The wearable features an optional always-on display and a four day battery life so you can track your health day and night with no worries.

We enjoyed the Versa 2’s display and long battery life. In our review, editor Alastair Stevenson wrote:

“If you want a pretty looking entry level fitness tracker that can double as a basic smartwatch, then you could do a lot worse than the Fitbit Versa 2. The Versa 2 doesn’t excel in any particular area, aside from battery life, but it manages to get all the basics right”.

Deal: Get the Fitbit Versa 2 for just £129 today only

All you need to do to save £70 on the Fitbit Versa 2 is sign up for an Amazon Prime subscription. Register for a 30-day free trial now and get free premium delivery and access to all of today’s Prime discounts. Just remember to cancel your subscription before the month ends if you choose not to continue with the service.

You’ll want to act fast to snatch up this smartwatch. We’re on the final stretch of Prime Day, meaning you only have until midnight to take advantage of this incredible offer and save 35% on the Fitbit Versa 2.

For more amazing offers, follow us @TrustedDealsUK

We may earn a commission if you click a deal and buy an item. That’s why we want to make sure you’re well-informed and happy with your purchase, so that you’ll continue to rely on us for your buying advice needs.

Staff Writer Hannah joined Trusted Reviews as a staff writer in 2019 after graduating with a degree in English from Royal Holloway, University of London. She’s also worked and studied in the US, holding positions …