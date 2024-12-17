Hit the New Year running with this Garmin sports watch deal

The Garmin Forerunner 255 sports watch is available in a heavily discounted deal right now, just in time for that New Year’s fitness regime.

Amazon is currently selling the excellent Garmin Forerunner 255 sports watch for £190.99. That’s a 34% discount on its £289.99 RRP.

It’s a tempting price for a very well equipped fitness tracker. Our Deputy Mobile Editor Peter Phelps reviewed this one for us, and handed out an impressive score of 4.5 out of 5, calling it “An excellent sports watch, which is reliable and full of the fitness features you most need”.

Philip praised the Garmin Forerunner 255’s reliable fitness tracking, its accurate health metrics, its practical and lightweight design, and its epic battery life.

This thing is quoted to last 14 days on a single charge, which rings true. “I went for days and days at a time without charging,” explains Philip, “despite averaging 3 long-distance runs per week, on top of wearing it on a daily and nightly basis too.”

While the watch is simple to operate, it can provide a wealth of health and fitness insights via the Garmin Connect app on your phone. Split times, pace, calories burned, elevation, and heart rate are all here, alongside more advanced insights like the anaerobic and aerobic benefits of your exercise, the heart rate zones you’ve been exercising in, as well as your stride length and cadence when running.

Heart rate monitoring proved comparable to that of a dedicated chest monitor, which is impressive. The watch will even monitor your sleep through the night, will flag if your heart rate is unusual, and follows your stress levels through the day. Together with that epic battery life, this is a watch that’s designed to be worn all day, every day.

Unless you’re a serious athlete, few people will need anything more than this for their fitness tracking.