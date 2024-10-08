Hisense’s 75-inch TV is almost half-price on Amazon

Get ready for cosy nights in this winter, with this unbelievable price drop on the premium Hisense TV.

Nab the 75-inch Hisense 4K Mini-LED Smart TV (75U6NQTUK) for just £899 in the Prime Big Deal Days sale. That’s a massive £800 off its usual price.

Upgrade to the 75-inch premium Hisense TV for just £899 Get the 75-inch Hisense 4K Mini-LED TV (75U6NQTUK) for just £899 in the Amazon Prime Big Deal Days sale, which is a massive £800 off its usual price. Amazon

Was £1699

Now £899 View Deal

The Hisense 75U6NQTUK is fitted with mini-LED technology which combines tiny individual LED lights and groups them into individual dimming zones, resulting in better contrast and black levels on screen.

That’s not the only picture technology that the Hisense 75U6NQTUK boasts. There’s also Quantum Dot which produces over one billion shades of colour and Dolby Vision IQ support which cleverly optimises your TV display based on the lighting conditions in your room.

Powered by the Hi-View engine, the Hisense 75U6NQTUK utilises AI-processing technology to automatically optimise picture and audio quality in real-time, for a more vibrant and true-to-life viewing experience.

It’s not just picture quality that gets a boost. With Dolby Atmos support, the Hisense 75U6NQTUK allows you to enjoy immersive and natural sounds, whether you’re watching the latest action blockbuster or a nature documentary.

The Hisense 75U6NQTUK comes equipped with heaps of connectivity options including Bluetooth, two USBs and three HDMI ports for set-top boxes and game consoles.

In fact, connecting your games console to the TV will automatically enable Game Mode Plus which provides you with a super smooth gameplay experience.

As a Smart TV, you can download all your favourite streaming apps including Netflix, Disney Plus, Rakuten TV and more. Plus with Amazon’s voice assistant Alexa built-in, finding your next watch is simple and takes just a simple voice command.

Although we haven’t reviewed the Hisense 75U6NQTUK Smart TV ourselves, it currently sports a 4.3-star rating based on over 245 customer reviews.

Customers praise the picture quality and display of the TV and found it’s easy to use and set up.

Upgrade to the 75-inch Hisense 4K Mini-LED Smart TV (75U6NQTUK) and experience stunning picture quality, immersive sound and your favourite apps in one place, all for a more affordable price with this Big Deal Days offer.

Best Amazon Prime Big Deal Days offers: