Hisense’s 55-inch Mini LED TV is now an outrageous Boxing Day bargain

For anyone looking to upgrade their home entertainment set-up for the New Year, look no further than this astounding Hisense deal from Amazon.

Even though the Hisense 55 Inch 144Hz Mini-LED Smart TV 55U7NQTUK hasn’t been on store shelves for more than a year, the set has seen its price plummet from £1299 to just £699 this Boxing Day.

That’s a phenomenal 46% price cut, easily making it one of the biggest TV offers currently available, and an easy win for those after a noticeable upgrade on a budget.

Hisense Mini LED TV Boxing Day offer Hisense’s Mini LED TV has just seen its price fall by a whopping 46% in Amazon’s Boxing Day sale, making it a must buy for film fans and gamers alike. Amazon

Was £1299

Now only £699 View Deal

Starting with the 55U7NQTUK’s highlight feature: Mini LED. This technology offers a far more comprehensive level of contrast and colouration than standard UHD TVs, and while it doesn’t offer self-lighting pixels in the way that OLED does, Mini LED still provides a noticeable uptick in quality for anyone coming from a standard telly.

While we haven’t reviewed this particular set, AV Editor Kob Monney did test the larger 65-inch version and had this to say: “The Hisense 65U7N finds itself on more comfortable ground with SDR content. Average brightness is actually better than an LG G4 OLED sat alongside it in the test room, though there appears to be clipping in the SDR highlights of Danny Boyle’s Sunshine (Blu-ray). The Hisense’s feel for colour is bolder – blues are nicely saturated, though the Hisense isn’t as wide-ranging or as subtle. Then again, it’s not a £3000+ OLED TV.”

Beyond the capabilities of Mini LED, the Hisense 55U7NQTUK is quite a good option for gamers thanks to a 144Hz refresh rate, providing a far smoother gameplay experience from your favourite titles where compatible.

The Best Deals, Straight to Your Phone Skip the hunt – get the latest discounts delivered directly to WhatsApp by signing up to the Trusted deals WhatsApp Channel. Get Access

There’s also compatibility with AMD Freesync which goes a long way towards minimising screen tearing and ensuring that you’re always one step ahead of the competition when playing online.

As a modern smart TV, the 55U7NQTUK certainly isn’t lacking for ease of use features thanks to Alexa and Google Home functionality, not to mention native apps for all the big streamers including Disney Plus, Netflix, BBC iPlayer and more.

To see a 2024 Mini LED TV at this price is genuinely surprising, so there’s no telling exactly how long the deal will be available. My advice is to make the most of it while it’s here.