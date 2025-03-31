:rocket: Trusted Reviews now has a forum! Join the discussion & win £250! :tada:

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

We can’t believe how cheap this Hisense washing machine is

Jessica Gorringe By Jessica Gorringe
Staff Writer

Whether you’re moving into a new home or it’s just time for an upgrade, this Hisense washing machine discount is a genuine bargain.

Take 29% off and get the Hisense WFQP6012EVM Freestanding Washing Machine for just £199 in the Amazon Spring Deal Days event.

This Hisense washing machine is a steal at under £200

This Hisense washing machine is a steal at under £200

With a 6kg drum capacity, easy-to-use control panel and a handful of additional features, the Hisense WFQP6012EVM is a great choice for anyone looking for a budget-friendly washing machine.

  • Amazon
  • Was £279
  • Now £199.99
View Deal

With a 6kg drum capacity, easy-to-use control panel and a handful of additional features, the Hisense WFQP6012EVM is a fantastic washing machine that’ll fit neatly into most households. 

Alongside typical washing programmes such as Eco 40-60 and Cotton, the WFQP6012EVM is also equipped with useful additional programmes such as a steam wash which promises to deep clean and remove any lingering bacteria from your clothes while leaving them soft and a super speedy 15-minute Quick Wash function.

In a rush and don’t want to waste any time faffing around with your settings? You can store your favourite washing programmes simply by pressing and holding the Favourite button for just three seconds

The washing machine itself has a durable inverter which promises to offer a more powerful clean without causing too much excess noise and using too much energy. 

Its uniquely designed drum is built to efficiently clean your clothes while ensuring more delicate fabrics are protected in the process. Plus, keep your drum mould-free with Drum Clean, which is a cycle of hot water and a rapid spin to eliminate odour-causing bacteria and mould from your machine.

The Best Deals, Straight to Your Phone

The Best Deals, Straight to Your Phone

Skip the hunt – get the latest discounts delivered directly to WhatsApp by signing up to the Trusted deals WhatsApp Channel.

Get Access

Although we haven’t reviewed the Hisense WFQP6012EVM, it currently sports a 4.3-star rating based on over 3,188 Amazon customer reviews. Customers report that the washing machine is quiet and efficient and performs well across “various wash cycles and features”. 

Sure, the Hisense WFQP6012EVM isn’t equipped with a fancy app, AI smarts, or a drum large enough for bigger items, but it still promises to be a solid washing machine that’ll suit most households well. Now under £200, you don’t want to miss out on this bargain.

You might like…

This is your last chance to save 22% on the Sonos Roam 2 in the Spring Sale

This is your last chance to save 22% on the Sonos Roam 2 in the Spring Sale

Hannah Davies 4 mins ago
This mighty fridge freezer combo is now under £180 on Amazon

This mighty fridge freezer combo is now under £180 on Amazon

Jessica Gorringe 9 mins ago
Amazon’s hiding an epic iPhone deal in plain sight

Amazon’s hiding an epic iPhone deal in plain sight

Thomas Deehan 16 mins ago
The OnePlus 13 is still cheaper than ever for a limited time only

The OnePlus 13 is still cheaper than ever for a limited time only

Hannah Davies 1 hour ago
There’s still time to nab the Sonos Sub Mini at a discount but you’ll need to act fast

There’s still time to nab the Sonos Sub Mini at a discount but you’ll need to act fast

Jessica Gorringe 1 hour ago
The Samsung Galaxy Book 4 is nearly 50% off with this Amazon Spring saving

The Samsung Galaxy Book 4 is nearly 50% off with this Amazon Spring saving

Hannah Davies 2 hours ago
Jessica Gorringe
By Jessica Gorringe
Staff Writer

Jess joined the Trusted Reviews team early in 2024, after working for almost three years in lifestyle and technology PR. Using the skills gained from her previous role, Jess has taken on a new challen…

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Trusted Reviews Logo

Sign up and get the best deals straight to your phone

Skip the hunt - get the latest discounts delivered directly to WhatsApp by signing up to the Trusted deals Whatsapp Channel.

Get Access