We can’t believe how cheap this Hisense washing machine is

Whether you’re moving into a new home or it’s just time for an upgrade, this Hisense washing machine discount is a genuine bargain.

Take 29% off and get the Hisense WFQP6012EVM Freestanding Washing Machine for just £199 in the Amazon Spring Deal Days event.

This Hisense washing machine is a steal at under £200 With a 6kg drum capacity, easy-to-use control panel and a handful of additional features, the Hisense WFQP6012EVM is a great choice for anyone looking for a budget-friendly washing machine. Amazon

Was £279

Now £199.99 View Deal

With a 6kg drum capacity, easy-to-use control panel and a handful of additional features, the Hisense WFQP6012EVM is a fantastic washing machine that’ll fit neatly into most households.

Alongside typical washing programmes such as Eco 40-60 and Cotton, the WFQP6012EVM is also equipped with useful additional programmes such as a steam wash which promises to deep clean and remove any lingering bacteria from your clothes while leaving them soft and a super speedy 15-minute Quick Wash function.

In a rush and don’t want to waste any time faffing around with your settings? You can store your favourite washing programmes simply by pressing and holding the Favourite button for just three seconds

The washing machine itself has a durable inverter which promises to offer a more powerful clean without causing too much excess noise and using too much energy.

Its uniquely designed drum is built to efficiently clean your clothes while ensuring more delicate fabrics are protected in the process. Plus, keep your drum mould-free with Drum Clean, which is a cycle of hot water and a rapid spin to eliminate odour-causing bacteria and mould from your machine.

Although we haven’t reviewed the Hisense WFQP6012EVM, it currently sports a 4.3-star rating based on over 3,188 Amazon customer reviews. Customers report that the washing machine is quiet and efficient and performs well across “various wash cycles and features”.

Sure, the Hisense WFQP6012EVM isn’t equipped with a fancy app, AI smarts, or a drum large enough for bigger items, but it still promises to be a solid washing machine that’ll suit most households well. Now under £200, you don’t want to miss out on this bargain.