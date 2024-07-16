Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Hisense QLED TVs are now super cheap this Prime Day

Euro 2024 and Wimbledon tennis are over for another year, but there’s still plenty of sports to catch this summer, and if you’re looking for a new TV to watch them on then there’s a super-cheap deal on a Hisense QLED.

The 50-inch E77KQTUK is a 4K QLED TV, and for Prime Day you can save £39 on the set. That doesn’t sound like much, but when the original price is £299, you get all 50-inches of this TV for just £260.

This Hisense QLED 4K TV has dropped down to the lowest price we’ve seen it at for Prime Day

That’s a bargain price in our eyes, and though we haven’t tested this specific model, it has more than respectable specs for the asking price. The panel is 60Hz, but that’ll be fine for most people who aren’t avid gamers, and the screen uses a direct full array panel, which offers more conrol over brightness, contrast, and black levels for a better-looking image.

We don’t know the brightness performance of this screen, but we wouldn’t expect a particularly bright HDR performance. QLED TVs offer a wider range of colours and combined with its Dolby Vision support, we expect this model to extract better colours, deeper blacks and a better sense of brightness than you’d get from TVs that just support HDR10 only.

Freeview Play is supported, bringing all the UK catch-up and on-demand apps like iPlayer and ITVX; while Hisense’s VIDAA smart interface also offers access to the like sof Netflix, Disney+, and Apple TV+, so you can watch your favourite programmes on any streaming services you subscribe to.

You also get Dolby Atmos support, which you don’t find to often at this price point, so you have a compatible soundbar you could get a 3D-like audio performance from any programming that supports Atmos.

