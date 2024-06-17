Hisense now has a 43-inch 4K TV for £199

On the lookout for a new 4K telly, but don’t feel like splashing the cash? Well, here’s Hisense with an offer on a 43-inch set for under £200

Amazon has the 2023 Hisense 43-inch VIDAA Smart TV for just £199, which is a tenner off the regular asking price for this bargain of a television.

Hisense TV for £199 has 4K and HDR The Hisense 43A6KTUK 43-inch 4K HDR TV is now under £200 at Amazon Amazon

Was £209

Now £199 View Deal

This set – the 43A6KTUK to give it its full name – even supports Dolby Vision HDR and ships with a voice remote with support for Amazon Alexa built in. That’s ideal for requesting content and controlling your smart home equipment.

There’s a 60Hz refresh rate and HDMI 2.0 and it’s also possible to share content from your mobile devices. You’ll also benefit from AI-based upscaling thanks to the powerful quad-core processor.

Hisense also promises a ton of content, thanks to the VIDAA platform which delivers easy access to 150 channels and a stacked App Store including Netflix, BBC iPlayer, itvX, All 4, YouTube, Prime Video, Apple TV and Disney+ among others.

In our reviews of Hisense TVs we’ve always been quite impressed with the VIDAA operating system. Our reviewer recently commented: “Traversing the VIDDA interface presents little friction and most of all its speedy, with no lag or slowdown noted. Head to the menu system and that’s easy enough to grasp. VIDAA has never been one for flash and long may that continue.”

We haven’t reviewed this particular set here at Trusted Reviews, but it’s a hit with Amazon consumers who’ve given it a 4.4 star average score from 1,100 scores.

Of course, there will be some limitations for a television set of this price, but for a secondary television, perhaps in the office or bedroom, this looks like it could be an excellent option.