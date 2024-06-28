Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Hisense just made mini-LED TVs affordable

Jessica Gorringe
Staff Writer

Been thinking about upgrading your home entertainment setup? This deal on the highly-rated Hisense TV should be enough to tempt you. 

Save a massive £678 on its RRP and get the Hisense 55-inch Mini-LED Smart TV (55U7KQTUK) for an absolute bargain at just £521 on Amazon. 

The Hisense 55U7KQTUK benefits from mini-LED technology which, as the name suggests, are smaller LEDs that allow for more light to be emitted from the display, resulting in a much brighter image. 

Not only is the 55U7KQTUK’s screen brighter and offers a crisp, vivid picture, but it also supports Dolby Vision, HDR10 and HDR10 Plus, which means whatever content you play you’re guaranteed to experience it in optimum detail. 

It is also fitted with Quantum Dot Colour which boasts one of the most efficient technologies for bright and precise colours.

Powered by Hisense’s Hi-View Engine, your viewing experience is consistently optimised with real-time frame-level analysis, whether you’re watching football or streaming a nature documentary. With 4K upscaling and colour enhancement, even lower quality video looks better than ever. 

With its ultra-precise variable refresh rate and auto low latency mode at 144Hz, you’ll enjoy a smooth gaming experience. Plus, external devices can be added with state of the art wireless and wired connectivity via HDMI 2.1, AirPlay or Bluetooth. 

As a smart TV you’ll not only find all your favourite streaming apps including Netflix, Disney Plus and Prime Video but thanks to Google Home and Apple Home connectivity, you can even control your compatible smart home devices straight from your sofa.

Although we haven’t reviewed the 55-inch model, we have reviewed the U7KQTUK in 65-inch and gave the smart TV a near-perfect 4.5-star rating. Our reviewer concluded that “in action just as much as on paper, this television outperforms its asking price.”

Upgrade your TV to the Hisense 55U7KQTUK for a steal, thanks to this deal on Amazon. We’d recommend acting fast as we don’t expect this to stick around.

