The Hisense 5 Series tumble dryer is at an all-time low price

If your existing tumble dryer is starting to show its age then it might be time to upgrade with this exceptional Hisense offer on Amazon.

There’s no telling when you might need to upgrade any one of your kitchen appliances, but unfortunately you only tend to see big discounts in this area during major sales events like Amazon Prime Day and Black Friday. Thankfully, we’ve just spotted an outlier.

Right now the Hisense 5 Series DH5S102BW has just plummeted in price to only £519, making it 26% cheaper than the typical £699.99 asking price. That’s the lowest rate we’ve seen the tumble dryer go for yet, but there’s no telling how long it’ll stay at this price.

Hisense 5 Series tumble dryer deal

Was £699.99

Now just £519 View Deal

There are tons of options in the tumble dryer space with models from Samsung, Hotpoint and more, but in our experience, Hisense puts out some of the most consistently reliable appliances we’ve ever tested, and the DH5S102BW is no exception.

For starters, this particular dryer is best suited for larger families and households, courtesy of its sizeable 10kg drum. For the moments when you do want to dry just a single item, like a pair of shoes for example, you also have that option thanks to an included drying rack, which is also better suited for delicate items that shouldn’t be tumbled during the drying process.

When it comes to performance, the Hisense DH5S102BW is no slouch. In our four-star review for the appliance, Home Technology Editor David Ludlow wrote: “first, I started with the cupboard dry test. Here, I found that my sample washing came out with the dryer having removed 99.18% of the moisture in it. That’s good, in that the washing wasn’t over-dried, so it hasn’t lost weight because fibres have been removed; however, a few percent under this would have been alright, too: a small amount of moisture left is fine, as clothes can still be folded and put away.”

The DH5S102BW also has plenty of smart features to make things more convenient. Thanks to the accompanying app, ConnectedLife, you can operate the tumble dryer remotely which is handy for having it run during cheaper times of the day, and if you have a connected Hisense washing machine then the DH5S102BW will automatically set itself to the appropriate drying mode that will best suit the clothes in question.

The Hisense DH5S102BW was an easy tumble dryer to recommend at full price but now that’s going for its lowest price yet, there’s definitely never been a better time to buy.