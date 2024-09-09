Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Higher PS5 controller price imminent – buy before the increase

Thomas Deehan By Thomas Deehan linkedin Contact via linkedin
Deputy Editor

Sony has just quietly dropped a price increase for the PS5 DualSense controller, but several retailers have yet to update their prices.

Previously, the standard rate for the DualSense controller in the UK was £59.99, but if you head on over to Sony’s website then you’ll notice that the very same controller now costs £64.99.

Luckily for anyone in need of some imminent multiplayer action, it seems as though several retailers have yet to make a move on the increase. Amazon is still selling PS5 controllers for £59.99 while ShopTo has them for slightly less at £59.85.

Trusted Reviews
PS5 Controller (pre-increase price)

PS5 Controller (pre-increase price)

ShopTo has yet to update its prices to reflect the PS5 DualSense price increase, making now the best time to buy.

  • ShopTo
  • Should be £64.99
  • Just £59.85
View Deal

It’s a sad trend to see but if you’ve been paying attention to the games industry at large then you’ll know that it isn’t exactly surprising. The PS5 recently got its second price increase in Sony’s home country of Japan, flying in the face of previous console generations which have typically seen price cuts over time.

This trend has also been seen throughout the wider tech industry at large, with products from the likes of Sonos and Meta Quest, with the coronavirus pandemic having a major impact on supply lines that has reverberated down to the cost that consumers see when they head to the checkout.

The timing of this particular increase is particularly interesting however as Sony did make note of a ‘Technical Presentation’ for tomorrow that is almost guaranteed to be about the much rumoured PS5 Pro.

Given that the PS5 Pro is bound to be a fair bit more expensive than the existing crop of PS5 consoles, it could end up being quite the expense to pick up the impending console with an extra DualSense or two, which is all the more reason to stock up now.

There’s no telling when retailers will instigate the price increase, so we don’t recommend waiting around if you are in the mood for expanding your controller collection.

