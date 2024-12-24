Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

One of the best Hi-Fi amps of 2024 is at its lowest price

Jon Mundy

One of the very best Hi-Fi amps of the year is now selling at the lowest price we’ve seen.

Amazon is selling the brilliant Cambridge Audio CXA81 MkII for £699 right now. This is the lowest price the retailer has offered this classy amp at since it launched back in May. It represents a massive £300 saving.

Save £300 on the Cambridge Audio CXA81 MkII

Snag the highly-rated Cambridge Audio CXA81 MkII now for only £699 on Amazon! That’s a whopping £300 off the original price. Experience superior sound quality at 30% less cost. Don’t miss this fantastic deal!

If you’re intent on building a proper hi-fi set-up from scratch in the New Year, the Cambridge Audio CXA81 MkII is as a leading contender to build your system around. It’s been getting rave reviews right across the board, including right here on TrustedReviews.

Freelance contributor and Hi-Fi specialist Ed Selley wrote this review for us, and awarded the Cambridge Audio CXA81 MkII a stunning 5 out of 5.

“At £1,000 this is the class of the field,” Ed said, so we can only guess what he thinks of it at £700.

“This is a truly fantastic all-rounder that will drop into a wide selection of systems and work brilliantly in all of them,” he concluded.

What makes the Cambridge Audio CXA81 MkII so special? It’s a combination of consistently good sound quality, ample outputs, formidable power, and decent value.

UK Hi-Fi specialist Cambridge Audio has really hit upon a nice design language with its recent stuff, together with the company’s signature Lunar Grey finish.

It’s the attention to detail that we love, including dedicated buttons on the front panel and the remote control for each input. No annoying cycling here.

We also like the fact that the Cambridge Audio CXA81 MkII features a volume control with proper start and stop points, which means it can have a physical position indicator.

Another classic Cambridge Audio touch that more manufacturers should copy is providing inverted labelling on all the inputs around back. This means that you can read them when you lean over.

Ed described the Cambridge Audio CXA81 MkII’s sound quality as “exceptionally even handed”. He also said that it’s “capable of genuinely lovely tonal realism”.

This thing looks and sounds great, and it could be at the heart of your Hi-Fi system for years to come. At this price, you won’t find a better Hi-Fi amp.

