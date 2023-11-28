Here’s your last chance to get the Pixel 8 on the cheap

Grab this cheap data-packed Pixel 8 contract deal before it expires.

Did you miss out on snagging a Black Friday or Cyber Monday smartphone bargain? Don’t worry, there’s still a cheap Pixel 8 deal to be had, but you need to be quick.

The deal gets you a Pixel 8 on a 24-month iD Mobile contract with 250GB of monthly data allowance, all for just £26.99. There’s no up front fee to be paid either.

Add all those monthly payments up and you’ll come to £647.76. The phone on its own costs £699 over on the Google Store. Bargain.

You’ll need to be quick, though, because the deal expires at 10am tomorrow morning (November 29). If you missed Black Friday, make sure you don’t miss this one.

Especially when you consider what a great phone the Pixel 8 is. We gave it a hugely positive 4.5-star review not so long ago, praising its “impressive camera performance with unique AI features”.

Those AI features include the ability to tinker with your shots after they’ve been taken, removing background elements, ensuring everyone’s smiling in group shots, and even adjusting how the sky looks. Add that to its fundamental ability to take great shots, and you have a great camera system.

We also liked the Pixel 8’s “solid 6.2-inch OLED display”, which gets to an eye-scorching 2000 nits of brightness.

You’ll get all-day battery life out of the Pixel 8, despite its compact size and bright screen, while Google’s seven-year OS upgrade promise is unheard of, even from Apple.