Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Here’s your first chance to get the Galaxy Watch Ultra discounted

Jon Mundy By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin

We may have just seen our first seriously discounted Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra offer.

Samsung’s high-end smartwatch has only been on the market for around a month or so, but Argos is now running a great offer. Use the code RED20 at checkout and you’ll secure a 20% discount on the Galaxy Watch Ultra.

That’s a final fee of £479.20 rather than the usual price of £599. You won’t find cheaper. The offer applies to all three of the watch strap colours too: orange, white, and grey.

Save 20% on the Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra

Save 20% on the Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra

The Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra is available at a steep 20% discount around a month after launch.

  • Argos
  • Save 20%
  • Now £479.20
View Deal

We awarded the Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra an impressive 4 out of 5 in our review. “The Watch Ultra brings a refreshing premium touch to the Wear OS ecosystem,” we concluded.

It features a rugged new design, the likes of which you simply don’t find elsewhere in the Wear OS space. Samsung has successfully brought some personality to Wear OS with the Galaxy Watch Ultra, with the bespoke One UI running on top of Runs Wear OS 5.

Battery life is solid, too, with the need (in our experience) to charge up every other day. It’s no Garmin rival on this front, but it’s certainly good for a more fully featured smartwatch such as this.

Meanwhile this fitness-focused smartwatch boasts strong GPS and heart rate tracking accuracy. We also appreciated the Galaxy Watch Ultra’s comprehensive sleep tracking capabilities.

We’ve mentioned the Galaxy Watch Ultra’s rugged design, but that extends to a 10ATM water resistance rating. This makes it ideal for open water swimmers. Committed cyclists, meanwhile, will benefit from a Functional Threshold Power (FTP) feature.

Our reviewer also appreciated the Galaxy Watch Ultra’s ultra-bright and clear display, which is a 1.5-inch Super AMOLED with a peak brightness of 2000 nits. That makes it the match of the Apple Watch Ultra 2.

You might like…

Best Kindle Paperwhite deals for August 2024

Best Kindle Paperwhite deals for August 2024

Jessica Gorringe 22 hours ago
Argos is selling 4K smart TVs for next to nothing

Argos is selling 4K smart TVs for next to nothing

Chris Smith 4 days ago
One of the top PS5 exclusives is now just £19.99

One of the top PS5 exclusives is now just £19.99

Chris Smith 4 days ago
A day after launch, Pixel 9 already has a big price cut

A day after launch, Pixel 9 already has a big price cut

Jessica Gorringe 4 days ago
Best Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra deals for August 2024

Best Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra deals for August 2024

Jessica Gorringe 4 days ago
Want an E Ink tablet? At this price, get the Kindle Scribe

Want an E Ink tablet? At this price, get the Kindle Scribe

Thomas Deehan 4 days ago
Jon Mundy
By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin

Jon is a seasoned freelance writer who started covering games and apps in 2007 before expanding into smartphones and consumer tech, dabbling in lifestyle and media coverage along the way. Besides bein…

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Trusted Reviews Logo

Sign up to our newsletter

Get the best of Trusted Reviews delivered right to your inbox.

This is a test error message with some extra words