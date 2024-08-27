Here’s your first chance to get the Galaxy Watch Ultra discounted

We may have just seen our first seriously discounted Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra offer.

Samsung’s high-end smartwatch has only been on the market for around a month or so, but Argos is now running a great offer. Use the code RED20 at checkout and you’ll secure a 20% discount on the Galaxy Watch Ultra.

That’s a final fee of £479.20 rather than the usual price of £599. You won’t find cheaper. The offer applies to all three of the watch strap colours too: orange, white, and grey.

Save 20% on the Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra The Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra is available at a steep 20% discount around a month after launch.

Save 20%

Now £479.20 View Deal

We awarded the Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra an impressive 4 out of 5 in our review. “The Watch Ultra brings a refreshing premium touch to the Wear OS ecosystem,” we concluded.

It features a rugged new design, the likes of which you simply don’t find elsewhere in the Wear OS space. Samsung has successfully brought some personality to Wear OS with the Galaxy Watch Ultra, with the bespoke One UI running on top of Runs Wear OS 5.

Battery life is solid, too, with the need (in our experience) to charge up every other day. It’s no Garmin rival on this front, but it’s certainly good for a more fully featured smartwatch such as this.

Meanwhile this fitness-focused smartwatch boasts strong GPS and heart rate tracking accuracy. We also appreciated the Galaxy Watch Ultra’s comprehensive sleep tracking capabilities.

We’ve mentioned the Galaxy Watch Ultra’s rugged design, but that extends to a 10ATM water resistance rating. This makes it ideal for open water swimmers. Committed cyclists, meanwhile, will benefit from a Functional Threshold Power (FTP) feature.

Our reviewer also appreciated the Galaxy Watch Ultra’s ultra-bright and clear display, which is a 1.5-inch Super AMOLED with a peak brightness of 2000 nits. That makes it the match of the Apple Watch Ultra 2.