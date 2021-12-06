Here’s your chance to get a cheap HomePod Mini in time for Christmas

Looking to make your home a little smarter in the run-up to Christmas? If that sounds like you then this Apple HomePod Mini deal will be right up your street.

Each day brings us one step closer to Christmas and we’ve just found a perfect stocking stuffer with the Apple HomePod Mini now only £74.99 – a noticeable drop on the RRP of £99.

It’s worth mentioning that while the HomePod Mini was a little cheaper during Black Friday weekend at £69, this is still a fantastic deal and the cheapest price we can find the speaker for right now.

The Apple HomePod Mini just saw a great price drop in time for Christmas Missed your chance to grab an Apple HomePod during Black Friday? You don’t have to worry, we’ve found another great deal just in time for Christmas. eBay

Save big even after Black Friday

Now only £74.99 View Deal

This particular deal applies to A-grade refurbished units with a 12-month guarantee from Argos, so you know you’re getting a quality product.

One of the best features of the HomePod is that it can calibrate its own sound based on where you place the speaker, so it will sound amazing pretty much anywhere in your home. If you have more than one HomePod on hand, just ask Siri to have the music move from one speaker to the next so you never miss a beat.

In our review, Home Technology Editor and smart speaker aficionado David Ludlow claimed that the HomePod Mini sounds better than the Echo – that’s the full sized Echo, not the Echo Dot – despite its small stature.

It has a full-range driver, as well two bass radiators and an acoustic waveguide. It’s designed to produce 360-degree sound, with hugely impressive results that produce balanced audio.

Plus, since this is a smart speaker, you can’t forget about all those smart features. Ask Siri for the local weather report or what your next appointment is, all without having to lift a finger.

We will mention that the only real downside to the Apple HomePod Mini (as you might expect) is that it only works with Apple products, so any Android users are out of luck.

When it comes down to it, we gave the Apple HomePod Mini an unbeatable score of 5/5 stars, and at its current price, we recommend snatching up one of the best smart speakers on the market before it’s too late.

If you’re looking for even more great deals to help you sort your Christmas shopping, have a gander below at all the other amazing offers we’ve found, and make sure to keep coming back to Trusted Reviews for even more great discounts.