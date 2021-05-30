Here’s the tech you need to look out for in the bank holiday sale

The end of May is here which means the bank holiday sales are upon us. Here at Trusted Reviews, we’ve rounded up the best tech you should keep an eye out for this bank holiday weekend.

While the spring bank holiday sale isn’t on the same scale as events like Black Friday, the weekend is still a fantastic opportunity to pick up some discounted tech from the retailers that do take part.

Currys PC World, for example, has cut almost 30% across hundreds of devices this weekend in its Epic Deals sale. The company is slashing prices across TVs, mobiles, games, home appliances, laptops and more. Meanwhile, Carphone Warehouse – which also falls under the Dixons Carphone brand – is running its own Epic Deals sale with the iPhone 11, the Samsung Galaxy S21 and the Google Pixel 4a among the phones being discounted.

AO is also packed with “a-MAY-zing” bank holiday deals (their pun, not ours) across a wide range of departments, including TVs, computers, smart home tech, white goods and vacuum cleaners. AO offers flexible delivery seven days a week, including bank holidays, so you won’t have to wait long to receive your package either.

While Amazon, John Lewis and eBay have yet to announce any sales, it’s worth keeping an eye on those retailers too throughout this bank holiday weekend.

We’ve compiled this guide to the best tech we think you should look out for this weekend across TV and audio, mobiles, computing and more, along with links to the best deals available right now. Make sure to bookmark this page and visit back over the weekend to catch the best offers as they go live.

Sonos Roam

“The Roam is the cheapest entry in the Sonos system, which is one of the most complete and well-supported of its kind in terms of smarts and streaming services. The speaker is tough enough to withstand the great outdoors, and works as well indoors too, plus it’s one of the best-sounding portable speakers at its price point” – TV and Audio Editor, Kob Monney

Score: 4.5/5

Samsung Galaxy S21

“If you can save a bit on the Galaxy S21 then it’d be strong buy. It has a great screen, sleek design and plenty of grunt for the latest games” – Deputy Editor, Max Parker

Score: 4/5

Apple M1 MacBook Air

“If you’re on the lookout for a laptop and see the MacBook Air M1 on sale, it’s a no brainer purchase. It’s one of the most powerful ultra-portable laptops you can buy, while macOS is better than ever” – Computing and Gaming Editor, Ryan Jones

Score: 5/5

Honor Watch ES

“With helpful workout guides, informative sleep tracking and a surprisingly competent heart rate monitor, the Honor Watch ES impresses well beyond its £99.99 price point, but if you can find it even cheaper then it’s an easy choice over the competition” – Buyers’ Advice Editor, Thomas Deehan

Score: 4.5/5