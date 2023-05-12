Exclusive offer: Get NordVPN  + 3 additional months with code “TrustedReviews”

Here’s the cheapest price for Tears of the Kingdom right now

Thomas Deehan By Thomas Deehan linkedin Contact via linkedin
Deputy Editor

The long awaited sequel to Breath of the Wild is finally upon us and there’s only one way to get the game for £44.99 on launch day.

If you head over to Argos right now and sign up with a new account, you can get sent a £5 voucher to use on orders over £40 which more than meets the criteria for Tears of the Kingdom, which currently sits at £49.99.

Once you’ve been emailed your unique £5 off code, simply add the game to your basket, pop in the code at the checkout and you’ll be able to get Nintendo’s latest must-have title for just £44.99 on launch day. If your local Argos has the game in stock then you won’t even have to wait as you’ll be able to pick up your copy today. You can’t say fairer than that.

It probably shouldn’t come as a surprise to anyone given how beloved Breath of the Wild was when it first launched in 2017, but Tears of the Kingdom is an absolute masterpiece and easily one of the best sequels of all time.

Building upon the incredible foundations of its predecessor, Tears of the Kingdom changes up the landscape of Hyrule as a new evil comes to the surface, causing multiple islands to take shape in the sky and adding a whole new level of verticality to Link’s new adventure.

Trusted Reviews’ very own Ryan Jones bestowed the game with a perfect 5-star rating, with his verdict reading: “The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom doesn’t stray too far away from the hugely successful template of Breath of the Wild. But by reinforcing its predecessor’s strength for experimentation with the new building mechanics, while also telling an engaging story and opening up new locations to explore, this is a perfect sequel to the greatest game to ever grace the Nintendo Switch.”

If you have a Nintendo Switch then you owe it to yourself to pick up Tears of the Kingdom at any cost, but while there’s a tasty offer available, now’s the time to pounce.

