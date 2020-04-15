Here’s the best Switch Lite bundle that’s currently in stock

Purchase the Turquoise Switch Lite with Mario & Rabbids Kingdom Battle for the combined value of just £219.

A great steal for anyone looking to dive into some sweet gaming, this is one of the best value Switch Lite bundles out there, bagging you the Nintendo Switch Lite console as well as Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle – one of the best games for the system.

Considering the Switch Lite itself retails at £199, that’s just £19 more for one of the best game titles for the console in this £219 bundle deal. Given that Mario + Rabbids still trends around the £29.99 mark at several retailers, this saves you a whole tenner on the game and allows you to get playing straight away as soon as your order arrives.

There’s a reason why everyone is flocking to get their hands on a Nintendo Switch Lite – other than the whole lockdown thing, of course – and that’s because it’s a truly fantastic console with an assortment of must-have exclusive titles that can’t be played on other systems.

The younger sibling to the full blown hybrid Nintendo Switch, the Switch Lite offers all the components but in a more compact, portable handheld console. It goes without saying then, that it offers a far smaller blueprint with a 5.5-inch display, sitting at 91.1 x 208 x 13.9mm overall.

Of course, without the hybrid qualities of the full fat Switch, you’re only able to play in handheld mode, unable to hook up to the TV or play in table top mode. Still, the Switch Lite boasts gorgeous 720p resolution graphics with the ability to compete against friends at family with local or online play.

Complete with the strategy game Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle, a hit in the Trusted Reviews office, join up with Mario, Luigi, Princess Peach and Yoshi to rid the Mushroom Kingdom of its pest problem. The Rabbids, though adorable, are running ravage and its your job to beat them with combat and co-op challenges.

One that is sure to keep you busy for hours, this is a fantastic bundle that gets your hands on the sought after Switch Lite with a game included, all for the amazing price of just £219.

We may earn a commission if you click a deal and buy an item. That’s why we want to make sure you’re well-informed and happy with your purchase, so that you’ll continue to rely on us for your buying advice needs.

