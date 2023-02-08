Here’s how you can get the Galaxy S23 Ultra on the cheap

The Samsung Galaxy S23 has seen a massive discount over at Mobile Phones Direct, and it’s perfect for spreading out the cost of the phone.

Samsung recently announced its latest batch of Galaxy S handsets, and we’ve found a fantastic deal on the flagship model. You can buy the Galaxy S23 Ultra handset from Mobile Phones Direct with a £699 upfront fee and a monthly payment of £25 over two years.

While the £699 upfront payment may feel like a lot at first glance, taking in the standalone price of the Galaxy S23 Ultra shows what a true bargain this is. Buying this model of the Galaxy S23 Ultra costs £1,399, and since this two-year contract totals up to just £1,299 – including the upfront cost and the monthly fee – you’re getting an overall saving of £100, with what is essentially a free phone contract from O2.

This handset comes with 512GB of storage, unlimited calls and texts as well as 40GB of data from O2, so you’ll be getting all the advantages of O2 Priority and O2 Wi-Fi while you’re on the go.

While we haven’t written up a full review for the Galaxy S23 Ultra yet, we’ve been lucky enough to spend some time with the handset and we have to say that it looks very impressive. It features a 200-megapixel main camera; Samsung uses 16-in-1 pixel binning technology to vastly improve detail and lighting in every shot, with low-light images looking particularly good.

It packs a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip, which features a boosted CPU capable of clock speeds up to 3.26Hz – a massive improvement over its predecessor. We thought that it could handle just about anything we threw at it, with no stuttering or lag present during our initial hands-on.

We don’t know how long Mobile Phones Direct will keep this deal up and running, though we expect that it will come to a close soon given that the handset is still so new. If you want to experience what the Galaxy S23 Ultra has to offer and save £100, we recommend you jump on this incredible offer while you still can.