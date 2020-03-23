Here’s how you can get a discounted Echo Dot and a free Philips Hue bulb

Pick up a Philips Hue White B22 bulb for free in this reduced Echo Dot bundle.

There’s nothing quite like an Echo Dot bundle to help you expand your smart home ecosystem for less and this one is just the ticket. Whether you’re just starting out or looking to make a few additions to your well established set of gadgets, this is the bundle to beat.

Costing just £39.99 for both an Echo Dot smart speaker and Philips Hue white B22 bulb, this price comes in at £10 cheaper than the Echo Dot alone, essentially offering you the bulb for free. With a combined value of £53.99, then, you’re looking at a total saving of £14 on both the Echo Dot and Philips Hue bulb.

The Echo Dot is Amazon’s smallest smart speaker, so despite not being built for big sound it is able to provide all the same software features as Amazon’s fully fledged Echo speaker.

Complete with Amazon’s AI assistant, Alexa, you can control your Echo Dot simply by using your voice, able to make shopping lists, find out the weather forecast and even ask Alexa to find and play certain playlists. Particularly when using Amazon Music as your chosen streaming service, you can ask more unique requests like, “Alexa, play 80s soft rock”.

The Amazon Echo Dot can also read audiobooks out loud for you, remind you of events in your calendar and of course, control your other smart home appliances such as Hive thermostats and Philips Hue lighting.

Truly a perfect bundle then, with the Echo Dot you’ll also receive a free Philips Hue white B22 bulb, which you’ll be able to turn on and off simply by connecting to your Echo Dot and conversing with Alexa. Packing 50,000 variants of white light too, the white B22 bulb really is a versatile little thing, offering warm and cool toned white lighting to create the perfect atmosphere in your home, whether you’re going for cosy, settling in front of the TV vibes or need a little light for a cramming study session.

Essentially getting the Philips Hue B22 bulb for free alongside the Echo Dot at a discounted rate, this is one of the best bundles out there for both kicking off your smart home network or expanding it into another room.

