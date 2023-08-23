Here’s how you can get 100GB of data for just £12/month

Anyone interested in a SIM-free contract that gives you 100GB of monthly data for just £12 a month should read on.

When you’re shopping for a new SIM-free contract, most people these days are looking for two things: lots of data, and a low monthly fee. Using those criteria, we might just have found the best deal yet.

The deal involves going through Smarty, which is essentially the Three network’s low-cost sub-brand operating on the very same Three network. Right now you can pick up a SIM-free contract with unlimited calls and texts and a generous 100GB of data for just £12 a month.

Smarty has a lot going for it, including the fact that its contracts roll over month to month. This means that you’re not signing up for a lengthy 24-month contract, and you can move on any time you want.

You don’t have to give up on the usual network perks either. Smarty contracts let you take your allowance with you when roaming through EU countries, and using your phone as a portable Wi-Fi hotspot (aka tethering) is also permitted.

An yes, Smarty does indeed utilise Three’s 5G network, so you’ll get superfast speeds where there’s appropriate coverage.

Talking of coverage, Three is all set to merge with Vodafone, which will instantly boost the quality of network coverage for Smarty customers.

Click on the deal link above, fill out your details, and you’ll be up and running in no time.