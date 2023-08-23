Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Here’s how you can get 100GB of data for just £12/month

Jon Mundy By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin

Anyone interested in a SIM-free contract that gives you 100GB of monthly data for just £12 a month should read on.

When you’re shopping for a new SIM-free contract, most people these days are looking for two things: lots of data, and a low monthly fee. Using those criteria, we might just have found the best deal yet.

The deal involves going through Smarty, which is essentially the Three network’s low-cost sub-brand operating on the very same Three network. Right now you can pick up a SIM-free contract with unlimited calls and texts and a generous 100GB of data for just £12 a month.

Get a 100GB data SIM-only contract for just £12 a month

Smarty is offering a rolling 100GB SIM-only contract for just £12 a month.

  • Smarty
  • 100GB data
  • Now £12 a month
View Deal

Smarty has a lot going for it, including the fact that its contracts roll over month to month. This means that you’re not signing up for a lengthy 24-month contract, and you can move on any time you want.

You don’t have to give up on the usual network perks either. Smarty contracts let you take your allowance with you when roaming through EU countries, and using your phone as a portable Wi-Fi hotspot (aka tethering) is also permitted.

An yes, Smarty does indeed utilise Three’s 5G network, so you’ll get superfast speeds where there’s appropriate coverage.

Talking of coverage, Three is all set to merge with Vodafone, which will instantly boost the quality of network coverage for Smarty customers.

Click on the deal link above, fill out your details, and you’ll be up and running in no time.

Jon Mundy
By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin
Jon is a seasoned freelance writer who started covering games and apps in 2007 before expanding into smartphones and consumer tech, dabbling in lifestyle and media coverage along the way. Besides bein…

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

