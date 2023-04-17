 large image

Exclusive Discount: Get NordVPN from just £2.56 per month with code “TrustedReviews”

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Here’s how to save $200 on the new MacBook Pro

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

If you’re looking for a killer deal on a brand new MacBook Pro M2 Pro, then we’ve got you covered.

Courtesy of retailer B&H Photo, you can save £200 on the 14-inch MacBook Pro in silver or space grey. That brings the price down to £1,799 from the £1,999 asking price.

This model comes with the Apple Silicon M2 Pro 10-core processor along with a 16-core GPU, 16GB of Unified RAM and a 512GB SSD. Apple has equipped this model with a 14.2-inch Liquid Retina XDR display with a 3024 x 1964 resolution.

Save £200 on the MacBook Pro M2 Pro (14-inch, 2023)

Save £200 on the MacBook Pro M2 Pro (14-inch, 2023)

The latest MacBook Pro (14-inch, 2023) is packing one of Apple’s most powerful chipsets and it’s currently £200 off at B&H Photo.

  • B&H Photo
  • Was £1,999
  • Now £1,799
View Deal

The MacBook Pro has traditionally been the go-to model for creatives working in graphic design, photography or videography and this is no different.

The M2 Pro is one of Apple’s most powerful chips yet, second only to the M2 Max. Both of which were revealed in January this year for the 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models. That’s going to be enough for almost all of your creative endeavours.

“The MacBook Pro 14-inch (2023) is another fantastic Apple laptop, designed with those who need serious power on the go in mind. The upgrades over the previous version are minimal, but that doesn’t stop this from being one of the best laptops you can buy,” we wrote in our review a couple of months ago.

In giving the laptop a four-star review, our own Max Parker praised the stunning screen and the ability for the laptop to stay quiet and cool even under pressure.

Max advises you should buy this model if: “You’re after a seriously powerful, creative machine: The MacBook Pro 14-inch (2023) offers a seriously wide selection of powerful internals, including up to 96GB memory and plenty of cores for both the CPU and GPU.”

You might like…

Apple MacBook Pro 14-inch (2023) Review

Apple MacBook Pro 14-inch (2023) Review

Max Parker 2 months ago
What is the Apple M2 Pro? All about the new Apple Silicon chip

What is the Apple M2 Pro? All about the new Apple Silicon chip

Hannah Davies 3 months ago
Chris Smith
By Chris Smith
Chris Smith is a freelance technology journalist for a host of UK tech publications, including Trusted Reviews. He's based in South Florida, USA.  …

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.