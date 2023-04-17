Here’s how to save $200 on the new MacBook Pro

If you’re looking for a killer deal on a brand new MacBook Pro M2 Pro, then we’ve got you covered.

Courtesy of retailer B&H Photo, you can save £200 on the 14-inch MacBook Pro in silver or space grey. That brings the price down to £1,799 from the £1,999 asking price.

This model comes with the Apple Silicon M2 Pro 10-core processor along with a 16-core GPU, 16GB of Unified RAM and a 512GB SSD. Apple has equipped this model with a 14.2-inch Liquid Retina XDR display with a 3024 x 1964 resolution.

Save £200 on the MacBook Pro M2 Pro (14-inch, 2023) The latest MacBook Pro (14-inch, 2023) is packing one of Apple’s most powerful chipsets and it’s currently £200 off at B&H Photo. B&H Photo

Was £1,999

Now £1,799 View Deal

The MacBook Pro has traditionally been the go-to model for creatives working in graphic design, photography or videography and this is no different.

The M2 Pro is one of Apple’s most powerful chips yet, second only to the M2 Max. Both of which were revealed in January this year for the 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models. That’s going to be enough for almost all of your creative endeavours.

“The MacBook Pro 14-inch (2023) is another fantastic Apple laptop, designed with those who need serious power on the go in mind. The upgrades over the previous version are minimal, but that doesn’t stop this from being one of the best laptops you can buy,” we wrote in our review a couple of months ago.

In giving the laptop a four-star review, our own Max Parker praised the stunning screen and the ability for the laptop to stay quiet and cool even under pressure.

Max advises you should buy this model if: “You’re after a seriously powerful, creative machine: The MacBook Pro 14-inch (2023) offers a seriously wide selection of powerful internals, including up to 96GB memory and plenty of cores for both the CPU and GPU.”