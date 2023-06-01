Exclusive offer: Get NordVPN  + 3 additional months

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Here’s how to get unlimited data for £18

Jon Mundy By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin

Want to get unlimited data on your next rolling SIM-only contract, but don’t want to pay through the nose for it? Here’s a deal that can get you what you want.

Click the deal link below and you’ll be taken to a sign up page for a Smarty monthly rolling SIM-only contract that offers unlimited data (as well as texts and minutes, of course) for just £18 a month, rather than the usual £20.

That’s great value, as you can usually expect to spend well in excess of £20 a month for such a thing. Certainly with the UK’s ‘big four’ network operators, at least.

Get a rolling SIM-only contract with unlimited data for £18 a month

Get a rolling SIM-only contract with unlimited data for £18 a month

Get a monthly rolling SIM-only contract with unlimited data for just £18, courtesy of Three-affiliated MVNO Smarty.

  • Smarty
  • Unlimited data
  • £18 a month
View Deal

Let’s back up a second. What exactly is Smarty? It’s a so-called MVNO, which stands for Mobile Virtual Network Operator. This means that it’s a mobile operator that effectively rents out the network infrastructure of one of those aforementioned ‘big four’ operators.

In Smarty’s case, that would be the Three network. Indeed, Smarty is owned by Hutchison 3G UK Limited, which is the parent company of – you guessed it – Three itself. In other words, it’s a sub brand focused at customers looking for cheaper deals, but still built on the same solid foundations.

“Low costs, straightforward plans, transparent pricing and flexible deals,” explains the Smarty about page. “We even give money back for the data you don’t use”.

We often feature Smarty deal on these pages, as they tend to come up with the goods on data.

You still get the perk of EU roaming, so you can take your data plan with you when traveling abroad. And it makes the promise that it “won’t force annual price increases on you”, so the price you sign up for is the price you get.

Smarty’s SIM plans are rolling contracts, so you won’t have to sign up for a lengthy contract.

You might like…

Best smartphones 2023: The best phones we’ve tested this year

Best smartphones 2023: The best phones we’ve tested this year

Lewis Painter 2 weeks ago
Best cheap phones: Six fantastic affordable handsets

Best cheap phones: Six fantastic affordable handsets

Max Parker 2 months ago
Trusted Reviews Awards 2022: The best mobile networks

Trusted Reviews Awards 2022: The best mobile networks

Peter Phelps 8 months ago
Jon Mundy
By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin
Jon is a seasoned freelance writer who started covering games and apps in 2007 before expanding into smartphones and consumer tech, dabbling in lifestyle and media coverage along the way. Besides bein…

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.