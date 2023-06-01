Here’s how to get unlimited data for £18

Want to get unlimited data on your next rolling SIM-only contract, but don’t want to pay through the nose for it? Here’s a deal that can get you what you want.

Click the deal link below and you’ll be taken to a sign up page for a Smarty monthly rolling SIM-only contract that offers unlimited data (as well as texts and minutes, of course) for just £18 a month, rather than the usual £20.

That’s great value, as you can usually expect to spend well in excess of £20 a month for such a thing. Certainly with the UK’s ‘big four’ network operators, at least.

Let’s back up a second. What exactly is Smarty? It’s a so-called MVNO, which stands for Mobile Virtual Network Operator. This means that it’s a mobile operator that effectively rents out the network infrastructure of one of those aforementioned ‘big four’ operators.

In Smarty’s case, that would be the Three network. Indeed, Smarty is owned by Hutchison 3G UK Limited, which is the parent company of – you guessed it – Three itself. In other words, it’s a sub brand focused at customers looking for cheaper deals, but still built on the same solid foundations.

“Low costs, straightforward plans, transparent pricing and flexible deals,” explains the Smarty about page. “We even give money back for the data you don’t use”.

We often feature Smarty deal on these pages, as they tend to come up with the goods on data.

You still get the perk of EU roaming, so you can take your data plan with you when traveling abroad. And it makes the promise that it “won’t force annual price increases on you”, so the price you sign up for is the price you get.

Smarty’s SIM plans are rolling contracts, so you won’t have to sign up for a lengthy contract.