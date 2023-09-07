Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Here’s how to get the Galaxy S22 for just £339

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

Refurbished smartphones offer some of the best value around and this offer is a great way to get the brilliant Galaxy S22 for an insanely low price.

Giffgaff is offering the standard edition Samsung Galaxy S22 5G for as little as £339. The refurbished phone is in “Good” condition and comes with a 128GB of storage.

If you’d like to go for a phone in better condition, you can buy a ‘Like New’ version of the handset for just £479 with free delivery. Either way, there are a number of colours available, including black, pink gold, green and white.

Galaxy S22 Refurbished for £339

There are models in various conditions available but you can get a great bargain on the Galaxy S22 courtesy of GiffGaff

  giffgaff
  Refurbished
  From £339
If you’re a little bit concerned about buying a refurbished phone, perhaps the 24-month warrantee from giffgaff will set your mind at ease. Before it goes out to you there’s a 30-point health check of the phone, and battery life will be at least 80% of its original capacity. All phones have been professionally data-wiped too.

If you’re a first time giffgaff user, you’ll need to buy a data plan to go with it with a minimum value of £10 for 20GB. However, this is a monthly rolling fee and there’s absolutely no contract or commitment. You’ve also got 21-days to change your mind with no quibbles over the return.

The Samsung Galaxy S22 was released in 2022 and costs £769 to buy upfront. It’s great if you’re seeking a small phone with a strong, versatile camera, classy design and excellent performance. To be honest the S23 didn’t offer much different at all, so we have no qualms about recommending the S22.

