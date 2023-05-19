Exclusive offer: Get NordVPN  + 3 additional months with code “TrustedReviews”

Here’s how to get the Apple Watch 7 for under £250

If you’ve been after an affordable Apple Watch to pair with your iPhone then you will definitely want to check out this fantastic deal.

We’ve been on the lookout for Apple deals and we managed to come across this incredible offer on the Apple Watch 7. It’s important to note that while these Apple Watches are refurbished, they are listed as being in ‘excellent’ condition, so you shouldn’t notice any wear and tear. Plus, customers are treated to a one-year guarantee, meaning that you can always return the product if anything does go wrong within the first twelve months. 

Turning back to this unmissable deal, simply use the code GGREFURBISHED at checkout to bring the price all the way down from £277 to just £249.30, giving you a saving of £27.70. 

Apple Watch 7 for under £250

Apple Watch 7 for under £250

Apple is not exactly known for regularly reducing its prices, but we managed to find a fantastic deal on this refurbished Apple Watch 7.

  • eBay
  • Use code GGREFURBISHED
  • Only £249.30 with code
View Deal

The Apple Watch 7 is one of the best wearables on the market. The model on sale comes with a 45mm screen with very thin bezels, providing a crisp and premium experience. We found that the 45mm unit was very easy to navigate thanks to the larger screen, with the display being bright enough to read in direct sunlight. 

There is a wide range of sensors present, such as GLONASS and GPS tracking for runs and hikes. There is also an optical heart rate monitor, blood oxygen monitor and ECG reading capabilities, which can help spot early signs of certain illnesses, although we will note that these sensors are more of a guide rather than a true medical replacement. 

We were able to use the Apple Watch 7 for a day on a full charge. The latest charging cable can recharge the wearable 33% faster than the previous generation, making it a lot easier to quickly top up your device before heading out the door. 

Apple Watch deals are quite rare to come by, so if you’ve been looking around for a decent offer on one of Apple’s most recent wearables then this is a great option to go for.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

