Here’s how to get free Pixel Buds with the Google Pixel 8a

Jessica Gorringe By Jessica Gorringe
Staff Writer

Upgrade your smartphone and your earbuds with this generous bundle offer from Mobiles UK.

Get a Google Pixel 8a for just £69 upfront and £14.99 a month for 24-months with Mobiles UK. Not only does this contract include a generous 100GB of data but it also includes a free pair of Pixel Buds A-Series worth £109. 

Get a new Google Pixel 8a from Mobiles UK for just £69 upfront and £14.99 a month on a 24-month contract and you’ll receive a free set of Pixel Series-A earbuds.

Although the Pixel 8a is Google’s budget-friendly offering it still boasts most of the flagship features found in the more premium Pixel handsets, most notably the top-end Google Tensor G3 chip.

The Tensor G3 chip is Google’s most powerful mobile processor which offers smooth, speedy performance and enables the running of the handset’s many AI features. Everything from Google’s photo editing tools such as Magic Eraser and Best Take to Circle to Search can be found on the budget-friendly Pixel 8a.

If you’re keen to sample Google’s AI features without forking out for a premium handset then the Pixel 8a is a great choice, as Editor Max Parker stated in his review that “there isn’t a phone at this price that has this many AI skills”.

At 6.1-inches the Pixel 8a is perfect for those who don’t like ferrying around a huge smartphone, yet its Actua display still includes an impressive 60-120Hz refresh rate and up to 2000 nits of peak brightness.

The addition of the Pixel Buds A-Series are the perfect companion to the Pixel 8a. Not only do they offer a rich, high-quality audio but with Adaptive Sound, the volume automatically adjusts to fit your surroundings.  

We gave the Pixel 8a a fantastic 4.5-star rating with Editor Max Parker concluding: “the Pixel 8a remains excellent value for someone looking for a device with a great camera, pocketable design and the promise of many years of software updates.”

We then gave the Pixel Buds A-Series a solid four-star rating, with AV Editor Kob Monney hailing the A-Series as “smooth and easy to use” and praised the design and features as “solid”.

Upgrade both your smartphone and your earbuds with this generous bundle from Mobiles UK and save £109 on the Pixel Buds A-Series in the process.

