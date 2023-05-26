Here’s how to get AirPods Pro 2 for under $200

Apple’s best set of true wireless earphones, the AirPods Pro 2 are now available for under $200 as part of the Memorial Weekend savings.

Right now you can save $50 on AirPods Pro 2 over at Amazon, which is a healthy 20% discount on the regular asking price of $249.

What can be said about AirPods Pro 2 that hasn’t already been said? The second generation model has become one of the most popular pairs of wireless earbuds on earth.

Released in September 2022, they offered a fantastic upgrade over the originals. They improved much improved noise cancellation, and better sound quality, AirPods Pro added a Transparency Mode thanks to some outward facing microphones. That means loud noises from the outside would can be quietened, but you’ll still hear what you need to remain vigilant.

Apple also improved the battery life and included a MagSafe compatible charging case so you can replenish your buds with the greatest of ease. That case also has a speaker, so you can track it down in Find My, and a lanyard loop to help keep them on your person.

Our reviewer gave the AirPods Pro 2 a perfect five-star score, calling them “a fantastic upgrade and easily some of the best wireless earbuds I have ever tested.”

He concluded: “The sound quality is rich and warm, with a wide soundstage and just the right amount of bass. The extra clarity added to vocals is welcome too, giving all genres an extra hit of immersiveness.

“These buds are so good in other areas too. The ANC performance is top-notch, the seamless connectivity with iOS remains the best around and the case has picked up a couple of useful tricks.”

This is an excellent deal win AirPods 2, albeit one we see quite often. However, there’s never been a better time than now to upgrade your wireless earphone set-up.