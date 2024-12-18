Help your TV up its game with this Nvidia Shield Pro deal

Amazon is offering a great deal on the Nvidia Shield Pro streaming box, which can transform your TV into a multimedia powerhouse.

The deal gets you the Nvidia Shield Pro for just £159, which is a 16% saving on its £189 RRP. This is a limited time deal, and it looks like more than 70% of the units have been claimed at the time of writing, so act quickly.

Save 16% on the Nvidia Shield Pro The Nvidia Shield Pro streaming box is available at a 16% discount right now.

Save 16%

Now £159 View Deal

This is a powerful streaming box that provides ready access to all of your favourite streaming services. Indeed, thanks to access to the Google Play Store, you can also download and play all the best games directly from your device, such as Fortnite, once you’ve hooked up your favourite Bluetooth controller.

GeForce Now works a treat on this device too, letting you stream low-latency but high-end PC games to your TV. It’s quite the impressive experience.

The Nvidia Shield Pro is powered by the Nvidia Tegra X1 Plus processor, which can power advanced games, as well as laying on AI tech that can upscale HD content into 4K. There’s also Dolby Vision HDR and Dolby Atmos audio support for the best sights and sounds respectively.

Nvidia’s remote offers voice search (with Google Assistant supported), motion control, backlit buttons and an IR blaster to control your TV. There’s even a built-in lost remote locator.

Chromecast support means that you can easily cast your favourite apps, photos, and videos from your mobile device to your TV.

We didn’t review the Nvidia Shield Pro at the time, but it has received an average Amazon customer score of 4.6 out of 5. This is from more than 5,500 votes too, so it’s clearly an impressive piece of kit.

Former contributor Ryan Jones did review the regular Nvidia Shield for us however, which is a broadly similar streamer with slightly lesser specs. He handed out an impressive 4.5 out of 5 score, and called it “among the very best premium Android streaming boxes thanks to support for Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos”.

“Add in its incredible Stadia-rivalling cloud-streaming gaming potential, and this becomes a no-brainer box for gamers.”

The Nvidia Shield Pro offers broadly the same experience, but with more RAM, storage, and connectivity options. It’s an even better bet.