Has there been a better Pixel 7 Pro deal than this?

Google’s Pixel 7 Pro remains one of the best flagship-level Android phones out there and it becomes irresistible with this awesome pay-monthly deal.

Mobiles UK is offering a Pixel 7 Pro with unlimited data for just £29.99 a month. The phone is just £79 up front, so this is definitely one of the best Pixel 7 Pro offers that we’ve seen thus far.

This is for the ‘Snow’ shade of the Pixel 7 Pro, which has 128GB of storage. The contract is for 24-months on the iD Mobile network. The Pixel 7 Pro has been around for 10 months now, with Google launching the current flagship range in October of 2022.

Google is currently gearing up to launch the Pixel 8 range, which is why we’re starting to see some truly excellent options for the Pixel 7 range.

One of the great things about these Google-made phones is the continued access to new versions of the Android operating system, without the long wait owners of third-party phones face for the updates. If you buy this phone currently running Android 13, you will get Android 14 on day one.

In our review we gave the Pixel 7 Pro a lofty 4.5-star score from a possible five. Our tester praised the excellent camera with lots of computation tricks, the best version of Android available, and the smooth screen.

We concluded: “If you’re coming from an older device, be it Android or iOS, the Pixel 7 Pro is fantastic and one of the phones I have enjoyed using most this year.

“The camera takes very pleasing, contrast-rich shots in all sorts of conditions and the app itself packs numerous AI tricks. Performance is good, if not the best, while the software experience is great.”