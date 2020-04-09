Half Price Sale: The stylish Lenovo Smart Clock is now just £39.99

You can now save 50% on the fantastic Lenovo Smart Clock in this limited time Currys PC World deal.

It always seems as if the Lenovo Smart Clock flies off the shelf as soon as its reduced. It happened over Black Friday and with demand for smart speakers increasing due to their proficiency as home-office assistants, we’re sure that this offer won’t be around for long either.

Dropping from its RRP of £79.99, shave £40 off the Lenovo Smart Clock and purchase for only £39.99 in this excellent price cut – getting you one of the best smart speakers on the market for less.

Somewhat like a more compact Nest Hub, the Lenovo Smart Clock offers a 4-inch touchscreen display that looks to replace your standard alarm clock and sit primly on your bedside table. Of course, as a smart device, it does come with a few more features than your simple alarm clock, letting you control your smart home ecosystem from the comfort of your bed.

Alongside its 800 x 480 resolution display, you’ll find the screen supported by a wedge-like speaker, able to relay messages from Google Assistant, including important reminders and tailored alarms. It gets the job done, but we wouldn’t recommend picking it up solely with the intent of listening to music.

On top of this, your Lenovo Smart Clock can adjust from light to dark mode by detecting ambient lighting, as well as shifting to a monochrome clock face for a more easy-on-the-eye experience during the night. There’s also an automatic brightness setting, in addition to being able to block notifications at certain times of the day so you’re not disturbed when you’re asleep.

Better still, if you struggle to get out of bed in the morning, you can set the Lenovo Smart Clock to gradually increase the brightness of its display 30 minutes before your alarm is meant to go off, helping your body to have a more natural wake-up call.

The Lenovo Smart Clock finds the perfect balance between offering a ton of smart features and coming in at a price that won’t break the bank. Now just £39.99 for a limited time, the Lenovo Smart Clock is an absolute steal.

