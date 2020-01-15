Half Price January Sale: Bag this Cordless Hoover for just £99

Sweep up this Hoover HF18EBND cordless vacuum cleaner, and bag a sweet saving of over 50% in AO’s January Sale.

AO has a ton of fantastic deals live right now and if you’ve been looking to upgrade your vacuum cleaner, this might just be the one for you, offering a £100 price slash on the Hoover H-Free Pets Energy cordless vacuum.

Hoover H-Free Pet Energy Cordless Vacuum Cleaner Deal Hoover H-FREE PETS ENERGY HF18EBND Cordless Vacuum Cleaner An excellent floorcare appliance, this Hoover cordless vac offers a combined running time of 50 minutes with its two batteries, as well as a turbo tool for stubborn dirt and its Flat and Drive nozzle design for hard to reach areas.

As it goes with just about any cordless vacuum cleaner model, the Hoover H-Free Pets Energy cordless vacuum cleaner offers true flexibility when it comes to cleaning your home, allowing you to reach high and low without the limitations of a wire.

Better still, being able to transform into a more manageable handheld mode, you can then set to work cleaning the interior of your car, the stairs and even furniture.

Loaded with two batteries with a combined running time of 50 minutes, whether it’s a quick whip around or a full, top to bottom sweep, the H-Free Pets Energy model from Hoover is more than capable of getting the job done. Unlike earlier variants of manufacturer’s cordless vacuums, then, this really is a powerful and reliable appliance.

In terms of suction power, of course the Hoover H-Free Pets Energy vacuum more than keeps up, offering a handful of features that ensure an immaculate performance. With its turbo tool, stubborn dirt is easily cleaned up, including pesky pet hair being at the forefront of its expertise. The Flat and Drive nozzle is especially designed to be flexible, bending to your will in order to squeeze under furniture and harder to reach areas.

Perhaps the worst chore anyone can be lumbered with, Hoover also makes the aftermath of having a quick whip around with the vacuum easier with its bagless design. With a simple press of the release button, you can dispose of all the gathered dust and waste in one fell swoop, allowing you to clean without actually getting your hands dirty.

Seamless and efficient from start to finish, this is a dreamy and nimble little cordless vacuum cleaner, now available for the small expense of just £99 in AO’s January Sale.

We may earn a commission if you click a deal and buy an item. That’s why we want to make sure you’re well-informed and happy with your purchase, so that you’ll continue to rely on us for your buying advice needs.

