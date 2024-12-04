This half-price Beats Solo Buds deal is even better than Black Friday

When the Beats Solo Buds dropped to £46.49 during Amazon’s Black Friday sale, we thought this was the cheapest these earbuds could get. It turns out we were wrong.

While the price of the Beats Solo Buds has technically increased slightly from the earbuds’ Black Friday price, Amazon has now added a £9.04 voucher into the mix. Tick that little box and you’ll be able to bag these earbuds for as low as £39.96 today.

Was £79.99

£39.96 with voucher applied View Deal

That’s a huge 50% saving compared to the earbuds’ £79.99 RRP. Don’t miss out – tick the box next to the orange Voucher label to order the Beats Solo Buds at their lowest price yet in time for Christmas.

The Beats Solo Buds are a pair of true wireless earbuds from Apple sub-brand Beats.

Each earbud is equipped with a custom-built sound system with dual-layer drivers designed to minimise distortion and offer high-fidelity sound with great clarity. Playback is controlled by pressing the ‘b’ button on the earbuds, which can also be used to call upon your voice assistant.

Where the AirPods offer certain perks to Apple users, the Beats Solo Buds are natively compatible with both iOS and Android. This means you can access on-touch pairing, automatic pre-pairing on other devices and Find My/Find My Device tracking regardless of which operating system your smartphone uses.

The earbuds come in four eye-catching finishes and are stored in a pocket-sized charging case. This case enables up to 18 hours of battery life, with one hour of charge available from five minutes of charging.

